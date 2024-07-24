Democratic council member who allegedly chomped on police officer's arm blames 'police brutality'

A Democratic New York City council member is now speaking out against the NYPD for "brutality" and "Asian hate" following a protest where she allegedly bit a cop, penetrating his skin, during a protest.

Susan Zhuang was arrested for allegedly biting a deputy police chief during a protest against a proposed homeless shelter in her Brooklyn district. She was charged with a felony count of assault in the second degree, plus misdemeanor charges of assault, unlawful assembly, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

"The excessive force by the NYPD was not necessary. I was very disappointed. There's no room for brutality or mistreatment of citizens by any officer. Police brutality is wrong. The misuse of enforcement is wrong. The act of physical violence against innocent citizens is wrong," Zhuang said last week.

"Many members of the Asian community have been subject to excessive enforcement and mistreatment by our NYPD. Asian hate in any form must end," she continued.

The council member claimed she was trying to help an elderly woman who had become stuck in a barricade at the time of the arrest.

"I tried to help her and I was approached from behind. Two police officers handcuffed me, each hand, and one police officer [was] pulling my hair, and another officer grabbed my neck," she claimed.

During an interview with Fox 5, Zhuang broke down in tears – claiming the 80-year-old woman she was trying to save reminded her of a grandmother. She also showed how her arms were bruised.

A photo released of the deputy chief who was chomped, Frank DiGiacomo, showed a bloodied bite mark which deeply penetrated his skin.

At the time of her arrest, Zhuang was protesting the construction of a planned homeless shelter in her southern Brooklyn district. Activists argued it would hurt public safety and advocated instead for affordable housing to be built on the site. The demonstration led to confrontations with the police, during which Zhuang was accused of assaulting a deputy police chief.

In New York City, if a council member is convicted of a felony, they are automatically expelled from the city council, per mandated state law. Generally speaking, the expulsion would be immediate upon the felony conviction, regardless of the severity or nature of the felony.

Additionally, the city council has an internal mechanism through the Committee on Standards and Ethics, which can investigate and recommend disciplinary actions against members involved in misconduct, even if not convicted of a felony.

"Councilwoman Zhuang has been a great partner to the New York City Police Department for a long time," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a press conference. "But actions today, of assaulting one of our police officers, a deputy chief, by biting him viciously in the arm, I can’t explain it right now."

Zhuang and the NYPD were contacted for comment.