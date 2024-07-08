Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Woke

Blue city hires equity trainer who calls US military 'home of White supremacy' as part of 'culture change'

The military is 'the home of white supremacy and patriarchy,' according to Albuquerque's equity consultant

By Hannah Grossman Fox News
Published
close
If you talk the language of CRT, you get lifted up: Chris Rufo Video

If you talk the language of CRT, you get lifted up: Chris Rufo

Manhattan Institute senior fellow Chris Rufo discusses the issues with the celebration of D.E.I and critical race theory on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

FIRST ON FOX – A city in New Mexico is currently processing a "culture change" in government where critical race theory permeates, with the help of a far-left equity consultant.

Shortly after he was elected in 2017, Albuquerque Democratic Mayor Tim Keller promised to overhaul the government with antiracist ideals. 

"From Day One of our administration, we knew that inequity was growing and that we would have to change the culture," he said. "When has learning and growing ever been comfortable?" 

Keller established the Office of Equity and Inclusion (OEI) in March 2018 to implement his vision of racial equity. The office created trainings on critical race theory and made some employees feel uncomfortable along the way, the OEI director said in the 2021 report. 

One of the equity consultants hired included Zamil Salhab from RACED Consulting, who has far-left views, including that the U.S. military is the "home of White supremacy." Salhab is a "genderqueer first generation American and Post 9-11 veteran," according to the RACED Consulting website.

SPACE FORCE COMMANDER WHO SAYS HE LOST PENSION FOR CRITICIZING DEI IN MILITARY OPENS UP ON BEING 'BETRAYED'

Albuquerque, New Mexico Mayor Tim Keller

Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mayor Tim Keller's administration hires equity consultant who called U.S. military "home of White supremacy."  (Fox News Digital-Hannah Grossman | )

"Being first generation and being black, being queer. And then to go into what I believe is the home of White supremacy and patriarchy, the military. Little did I realize like what damage… I was doing to myself and what I'd have to go through in order to deconstruct myself after getting out of the service," Salhab said in June 2020. "Because society not only teaches that Black bodies are less than… And so and then to be a woman. So to deal with those different intersectionalities of the White supremacy construct, it was, you know, for a period of time I thought I was nuts, I thought I was crazy." 

The city confirmed, "The Office of Equity and Inclusion contracted with RACED Consulting LLC." 

NPR CORRESPONDENT CALLS FOR DESTRUCTION OF POLICE, BLASTS 'RACIST' AMERICANS FOR CALLING 911

RACED Consulting has expertise on the topic of "white fragility," according to its website

"We will explore white fragility and its impact on building racially inclusive practices… We share personal experiences with white fragility and its effect on you and those around you," the website states. 

Another area of expertise is "De-Centering Whiteness," "Interrupting White Supremacy," and "Interrupting Whiteness." 

White supremacy Albuquerque new mexico

DEI consultant for Democratic city claims U.S. military is the "home of White supremacy." (Fox News Digital - City of Albuquerque)

Despite all the CRT training that low-level employees attended, RACED Consulting wrote in the city's 2021 report that higher ups were largely absent from those trainings. 

"The said process of deconstructing white supremacy behaviors is both external and internal. Visibly absent from the 2021 RACED sessions were department directors and city leadership," the consulting section in the report stated.

"Investment into the Culture Change Initiative must manifest through all levels of Albuquerque city government and be more expansive than just monetary; it must consider the intangible costs and benefits of building true relationships throughout the city and the wider community to foster a deep and sustainable Culture Change," it concluded in the city's official report. 

And, according to the diversity, equity and inclusion head, some city employees are uncomfortable with Keller's racial agenda. 

"We also see a small but vocal resistance to addressing racism," Michelle Melendez, director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion, said about the internal dynamics. "Systemic racism is one of the root causes of some of our most serious challenges, and addressing it within municipal government will make our city better for the long-term. That’s culture change." 

"There is a better understanding and openness to conversations about anti-racism and social justice topics," another section of the report said. 

critical race theory

Critical race theory holds that America is systemically racist and places people in oppressed v. oppressor categories.  (Adobe Stock)

As part of their effort to change the culture, every department was given a DEI staffer who would report on and give an "equity assessment." Those "liaisons" went through over 10 months of training in order to be prepared for their missions. 

"We all realized in our first year of working with equity liaisons that shifting the culture of institutions is extremely challenging," the report said. "Each of the liaisons who were able to complete the 10 months of training and technical assistance was able to introduce and move forward equity work in their respective departments."

SCHOOL DISTRICT DEI TRAINER SAYS AMERICAN FLAG BECOMING 'HATE' SYMBOL, EMPLOYEES RESISTING CRT SHOULD BE FIRED

Some of the departments that were included in the equity liaison were animal welfare, environmental health, transit and the police department. 

Each of those departments developed their own "racial equity action plan[s] of that Department’s practices, policies, expenditures, and distribution of resources." 

Before Keller was elected in 2017, employees "were reluctant to talk openly about race, racism," according to OEI Director Melendez.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Culture Change Initiative was instrumental in building the City’s capacity to work toward equitable outcomes," the report stated. 

RACED Consulting and the City of Albuquerque didn't immediately respond for comment.  

Hannah Grossman is a Reporter at Fox News Digital.