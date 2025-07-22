Democrat NY DA candidate under fire for inviting criminals to apply for high-paying campaign job

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Democrat vying to become Nassau County, New York's next district attorney is in the hot seat after a campaign job posting encouraged convicted criminals to apply and earn up to $7,000 a month.

Candidate Nicole Aloise's campaign posted the ad to Indeed.com, seeking a "communications director" to engage with the media and the public – but the line "people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply" is drawing ire from her opponent.

"I think that's exactly what it says," incumbent Republican District Attorney Anne Donnelly told Fox News on Tuesday.

"This criminal coddling that's been going on since they started with cashless bail, discovery reform, pay for free lawyers for everybody, is just getting out of hand. As the district attorney, my job is to prosecute criminals and to help victims, and nobody seems to care about the victims anymore."

The job posting was later adjusted to remove the request for criminal applicants and the posting has since expired.

Donnelly, a Republican, told "Fox & Friends First" she has no objection to criminals receiving a second chance after serving their time, but insisted Aloise inviting criminals into the "heart of [her] campaign for the highest ranking law enforcement officer of the county" suggests "she's blind to what her job is supposed to be."

"We deal with sensitive material, we deal with confidential material, we deal with some of the most intriguing investigations that are going on — things that you can't share, except with trusted individuals, not criminals," she added.

Some municipalities bar employers from discriminating against convicted criminals, The New York Post reported.

Aloise's campaign manager, Ellen McCormick, provided the following statement to Fox News:

"Nicole Aloise spent 16 years locking up violent felons. Donnelly's reaction to a setting on a third party website says more about her record than Nicole's. This story is a cheap shot by the Donnelley campaign to distract from the fact that Nicole has outraised her by almost $100,000 and that law enforcement unions chose Nicole over the sitting D.A. Maybe instead of focusing on this distraction, Donnelly should be working on getting crime under control and retaining her own staff. Crime in Nassau is up 44% on her watch while she's lost more than 90 experienced prosecutors due to her failed leadership."

Donnelly refuted the statement, calling it the most "disingenuous" she had ever heard.

"Crime is not up 44%. I spoke to the police commissioner yesterday. We are down in every major crime across the border in Nassau County. We were voted the safest county in the United States by US News and World Report. She did not outraise me by $100,000. I outraised her by $500,000, so disingenuous comments that they're making also say to me [that] she's not being honest in her campaign, she's not being truthful and being a district attorney is all about honesty and truth."