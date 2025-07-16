Eric Adams hit with accusation of operating ‘criminal conspiracy’ at NYPD

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mayor Eric Adams is being sued by a former high-ranking New York Police Department official for allegedly operating a "criminal conspiracy" at the department to enrich top officials.

A spokesperson for Adams, who is running for re-election as an independent, called the allegations "baseless accusations from a disgruntled former employee."

Politico reported that former interim NYPD commissioner Tom Donlon filed a suit in the New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan against Adams, the department and several other current and former city officials on Wednesday.

In his suit, Donlon alleged that "a coordinated criminal conspiracy had taken root at the highest levels of City government — carried out through wire fraud, mail fraud, honest services fraud, obstruction of justice and retaliation against whistleblowers."

According to the outlet, Donlon’s allegations against New York City officials amount to racketeering.

Donlon stated that "this enterprise — the NYPD — was criminal at its core."

Politico also reported that Donlon said in an accompanying statement that "this lawsuit is not a personal grievance; it is a statement against a corrupt system that betrays the public, silences truth, and punishes integrity."

"The goal is to drive real change, hold the corrupt, deceitful, and abusively powerful accountable, and restore the voice of every honorable officer who has been silenced or denied justice," wrote Donlon.

In response, Kayla Mamelak Altus, a spokesperson for Adams, told Fox News Digital that "these are baseless accusations from a disgruntled former employee who — when given the opportunity to lead the greatest police department in the world — proved himself to be ineffective."

"This suit is nothing more than an attempt to seek compensation at the taxpayer’s expense after Mr. Donlon was rightfully removed from the role of interim police commissioner," Mamelak Altus claimed.

The spokesperson said Adams’ office "will respond in court, where we are confident these absurd claims will be disproven."

"The NYPD is led by the best, brightest, and most honorable professionals in the nation — and their results speak for themselves: crime continues to fall across the city, with shootings at the lowest level in recorded history," said Mamelak Altus.

Adams is currently facing an uphill fight for re-election against Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, a self-professed democratic socialist, as well as former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, and Republican candidate and activist Curtis Sliwa.