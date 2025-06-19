Democrat mother 'absolutely thrilled' as Supreme Court upholds ban on youth transgender treatments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision against youth transgender treatments dismayed many Democrats as a "stunning setback," one member of the party from deep blue California says she "couldn't be happier."

"I am absolutely thrilled," Erin Friday, parental rights advocate and lifelong Democrat, told "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday.

The Golden State mom and attorney, whose involvement with the transgender issue began when her own daughter briefly questioned her gender, said she felt that her heart had "absolutely burst" and she "broke down in tears" of joy upon hearing the court's decision.

Speaking to Fox News' Carley Shimkus, she predicted the ruling will have "far-reaching effects" that go beyond gender interventions on kids and explained that some concurring opinions have established "important" legal precedents for other cases dealing with hot-button transgender issues like biological men playing in women's sports.

"What these justices wrote was so important," Friday said.

"Justice Alito wrote about sex being biological, and that's going to be used in these sports cases to get the males out of girls' sports."

"Justice Thomas wrote extensively about the lack of evidence on these gender interventions on children, what's happening in Europe, and the harms that are being perpetrated on our children in the United States with this so-called gender ideology, and there's some language in this opinion that also destroys the notion that there's even such a thing as gender identity."

At the same time, Friday said Congress needs to "save" children in blue states still backing such treatments by taking action to codify a ban on such treatments nationwide.

"We need to protect all the children in the United States, not just those who are lucky enough to live in Republican states," she added.

