Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Supreme Court

Sotomayor warns Skrmetti decision will cause 'untold harm' to transgender children in scathing dissent

The liberal justice blasted 6 of her colleagues in a blistering dissent on Wednesday, saying their decision 'abandons transgender children'

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
Published
close
Supreme Court upholds Tennessee ban on transgender care Video

Supreme Court upholds Tennessee ban on transgender care

'Fox News Sunday' anchor Shannon Bream breaks down the 6-3 ruling to uphold Tennessee's law banning specific treatments for transgender minors. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justice Sonia Sotomayor blasted six of her colleagues on the Supreme Court in a blistering dissent on Wednesday for deciding to uphold a Tennessee law banning specific transgender medical treatments for minors.

Sotomayor said the 6-3 decision in United States v. Skrmetti, issued along ideological lines, improperly discriminated against minors based on their sex. The liberal justice made the atypical move to read her dissent from the bench.

Sotomayor, who was appointed to the court by former President Barack Obama, said the majority "refuses to call a spade a spade" and "obfuscates a sex classification" to allow the Tennessee bill to withstand constitutional tests.

SUPREME COURT APPEARS DIVIDED OVER STATE BANS ON GENDER TRANSITION 'TREATMENTS' FOR MINORS

(L-R) US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and US Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor look on prior to US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 7, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor look on prior to then-President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 7, 2024. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"The Court’s willingness to do so here does irrevocable damage to the Equal Protection Clause and invites legislatures to engage in discrimination by hiding blatant sex classifications in plain sight," Sotomayor said. "It also authorizes, without second thought, untold harm to transgender children and the parents and families who love them."

The case, which was one of the most closely watched of the high court's term, arose from the Biden administration suing over a bill Tennessee passed in 2023 to ban puberty blockers and hormone therapy as treatments for minors who identify as transgender.

SCOTUS RULES ON STATE BAN ON GENDER TRANSITION ‘TREATMENTS’ FOR MINORS IN LANDMARK CASE

Supreme Court exterior during daytime

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Sotomayor, whose dissent was joined by Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Elena Kagan, said doctors would offer such medical treatments based on a patient having gender dysphoria. A law banning that practice requires a heightened level of scrutiny that the Supreme Court's majority recklessly did not apply, Sotomayor alleged.

'Protect Trans Youth' protesters

Demonstrators protest in support of rights for transgender youths. (Fox News )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The majority subjects a law that plainly discriminates on the basis of sex to mere rational-basis review," Sotomayor wrote. "By retreating from meaningful judicial review exactly where it matters most, the Court abandons transgender children and their families to political whims. In sadness, I dissent."

The Supreme Court's decision effectively allows states who pass laws like Tennessee's to ban certain medical treatments for minors.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

More from Politics