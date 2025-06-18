'We won': Social media erupts over SCOTUS ruling dealing 'fatal blow' to transgender surgeries on minors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives on social media rejoiced on social media Wednesday after the Supreme Court upheld a Tennessee law banning gender-transition treatments for adolescents.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that Tennessee's Senate Bill 1, which "prohibits all medical treatments intended to allow 'a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor's sex' or to treat 'purported discomfort or distress from a discordance between the minor's sex and asserted identity,'" does not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Conservatives on social media, who viewed the ruling as a win for parents' rights, quickly praised the court ruling.

"A huge victory," conservative commentator Matt Walsh posted on X. "A fatal blow to the child mutilation industry. We won."

FORMER US OLYMPIC COACH OPENS UP ON SUING USA FENCING BOARD AMID TRANS ATHLETE POLICY DISAGREEMENTS

"A massive win for sanity," Townhall columnist Dustin Grage posted on X.

"This is a massive!" Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk posted on X. "A wonderful victory for decency, common sense, and our kids Now we need a nationwide ban! Onward."

"Awesome news!" GOP Rep. Riley Moore posted on X. "States absolutely can and should be able to protect children from chemical or surgical castration."

"This is a massive victory for common sense and the safety of our youth," American Principles Project posted on X. "No more irreversible harm in the name of ideology!"

VIRGINIA SCHOOL DISTRICT ACCUSED OF RELIGIOUS DISCRIMINATION IN TRANSGENDER LOCKER ROOM CASE

"WE NEED A NATIONWIDE BAN ON TRANSGENDER SURGERIES AND HORMONE DRUGS FOR MINORS," conservative influencer account LibsofTikTok posted on X.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said that the law in question is not subject to heightened scrutiny "because it does not classify on any bases that warrant heightened review."

All three liberal justices notably dissented in the case.

That law in question prohibits states from allowing medical providers to deliver puberty blockers and hormones to facilitate a minor's transition to another sex.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It also targets healthcare providers in the state who continue to provide such procedures to gender-dysphoric minors — opening these providers up to fines, lawsuits and other liability.

In a dissent joined by her liberal colleagues, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the majority "abandons transgender children and their families to political whims."



Fox News Digital's Breanne Deppish and Haley Chi-Sing and Associated Press contributed to this report