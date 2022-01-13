MSNBC contributor: Republican Party is a front for a 'terrorist movement'

An MSNBC contributor argued on Thursday that the Republican Party is now no more than a front for a dangerous terrorist movement and compared it to terror groups.

Dr. Jason Johnson appeared "Deadline: White House" to discuss the relationship between the Republican Party and former President Trump and how it will shape the 2024 presidential election.

Johnson labeled Trump as "the bad guy" and lambasted the Republican Party itself as a "front for a terrorist movement."

"If Trump is on the ballot in 2024, it’s the easiest thing in the world for Democrats because you can always run against the bad guy. But I think the bigger more dangerous thing, and I’ve been saying for a while, I’m working hard to never say ‘Republican Party’ again because it’s not a party. They’re Sinn Féin to the IRA. They’re the PLO to Hamas. They are a dime storefront for a terrorist movement," Johnson said.

The PLO was designated a terror group by the United States in 1987 and was responsible for multiple terror attacks against Israel, including the murder of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games. A presidential waiver was given in 1988 to allow the United States to be in contact with the group. Meanwhile, Hamas, the radical militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, is still listed as a foreign terror group by the United States and continues to launch terror attacks against Israel.

Johnson cited the recent letter from the Republican National Committee to the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) that stated it will require its presidential candidates for the 2024 election to pledge not to participate in debates run by the CPD.

"They just announced in 'The New York Times' today, where they're asking their 2024 nominees to not engage in presidential debates. They're no longer a party. And so, nothing surprises me anymore," Johnson exclaimed.

Johnson often uses inflammatory language when criticizing the Republican Party. He accused them of attempting to cheat in the 2022 midterm elections and demanding a federal takeover of elections in Republican states.