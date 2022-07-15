Malcolm Nance says Republicans are ‘insurgency’ looking to kill ‘neighbors’: 'We may have to fight them'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During a recent episode of MSNBC talk show "Zerlina," author and former intelligence analyst Malcolm Nance warned that the Republican Party has become an "insurgency" that Americans "may have to fight" before it "kills" them.

Host Zerlina Maxwell brought Nance onto her Wednesday show to discuss the ongoing January 6 Committee hearings and give his perspective on how extreme he believed the Republican Party had become. According to Nance, it is harboring forces of "White extremism" and "terrorism" that will endanger the lives of other Americans.

In Nance’s view, the January 6 Capitol riot provided evidence of this.

He began, claiming, "Here in the United States — to characterize that to understand just what kind of terrorism we might be dealing with, you have to actually label it as white extremism because we have 30% of the population of the United States who no longer believe in the democratic norms that we established in the founding of the country."

Though it wasn’t clear what that "30%" specifically represented to Nance, the Amazon summary for his new book, "They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump" claimed that "as many as 74 million Americans have expressed hostility towards American democracy." Obviously, 74 million is the number of Americans who voted for former President Trump in 2020. It seemed that was the group he was referring to.

Somehow Nance pivoted from all Trump voters to the threat of those at the January 6 riot in the next sentence, stating, "Let’s just be honest about that. The January 6 uprising was an attempt to overthrow American democracy. And we have now learned from these hearings that Donald Trump intended to go there to march down to the well of the House of Representatives and essentially be crowned as a king."

There was no effort on Nance’s part to distinguish between the rioters and millions of Trump voters.

Nance then referred to the GOP as the "base" of this white extremist insurgency, which operates similarly to insurgencies in "Iraq," "Syria" and "Libya."

About the Trump-supporting extremists, Nance claimed, "It was pretty clear at that point that they were going to try to either overthrow the government or they were going to settle in for a long-term series of destabilizing actions using a political party, the Republican Party, as their political base and then using violence, threat of violent extremism as a way to manifest change in the street."

"This is called an insurgency," he said, explaining, "This is called an insurgency. The insurrection that happened on January 6 that was one event. An insurgency is a chain of events. It’s common knowledge."

He then corrected people who told him "that’s crazy, this isn’t an insurgency, this isn’t like Iraq, it’s not like Libya, it’s not like Syria," proclaiming, "Well, it is."

He then specifically claimed this Trumpist insurgency is "closer to the beginnings of the Irish Republican Army." "It’s just a matter of seeing who comes up as the original Irish Republicans in this story and starts carrying out acts of violence to affect change," he said.

Nance followed that up with his most shocking claim, that Democracy-supporting Americans "may have to fight these" Trumpists. "So we are well on our way to a multi-year campaign that we are already two years into this campaign where we may have to fight them. The ‘they’ in my title and the ‘they’ in my title is those who want to kill Americans are your neighbors."