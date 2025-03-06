Dem protests during Trump speech 'good illustration' of why party is so unpopular, says CNN data analyst

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said Wednesday that the Democratic reaction during President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Wednesday illustrated why the party had such a low approval rating.

"I would just say there’s a reason why congressional Democrats have like a 20% approval rating. And even amongst their own party, it has like a 40%, the lowest Quinnipiac has ever measured. And I think last night and sort of what’s been going on over the past few months is a gosh darn good illustration of that," Enten said during a discussion on CNN.

Democratic lawmakers staged multiple protests during Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday, including holding up paddle signs with different phrases on them. Most remained seated for the president's speech, including when Trump honored 13-year-old Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel, who has been battling brain cancer and dreams of becoming a police officer, by making him an honorary Secret Service agent.

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AFTER HOUSE DEM AL GREEN INTERRUPTED TRUMP'S ADDRESS: 'EMBARRASSING THEMSELVES'

Other panelists weighed in on the state of the Democratic Party.

CNN political commentator and Republican strategist Shermichael Singleton said Democrats looked "petulant" in their behavior on Tuesday.

Even Ana Navarro, a liberal co-host of "The View," conceded the Democrats should have stood for Daniel during the address.

"There’s always been an exception, and I think where people recognize the tender, emotional moments of when the people at the first lady‘s box get recognized. That doesn't mean that you stand up for the lies. That doesn't mean that you stand up for the stupid policy proposals. But should you stand up and applaud the kid with cancer who’s having his tender moment? Absolutely," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The Democratic protests and responses to Trump speaking were mocked by the media and called out by members of their party.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. John Fetterman D-Pa., called out his party on social media.

"A sad cavalcade of self owns and unhinged petulance. It only makes Trump look more presidential and restrained. We’re becoming the metaphorical car alarms that nobody pays attention to—and it may not be the winning message," the senator said in a post on X.