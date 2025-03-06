Fetterman calls out Dems' 'unhinged petulance' after Trump speech: 'We’re becoming the metaphorical car alarm'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., called out his own party the day after President Donald Trump's address before a joint session of Congress, warning that the Democrats are becoming like a blaring car alarm that people ignore.

"A sad cavalcade of self owns and unhinged petulance. It only makes Trump look more presidential and restrained. We’re becoming the metaphorical car alarms that nobody pays attention to—and it may not be the winning message," the senator said in a post on X.

Some lawmakers held signs up during Trump's speech with messages including "FALSE," "SAVE MEDICAID," "PROTECT VETERANS" and "MUSK STEALS."

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was removed from the chamber after being disruptive.

Some Democrats opted not to attend the address and a few others who did attend chose to walk out.

"The Democrats should lose the Midterms based on their behavior at last night’s Joint Address to Congress," Trump declared in a Wednesday post on Truth Social.

Trump declared that "Republicans should utilize the footage provided on the total disrespect they showed to all of those that were honored that night, including young ladies who were killed by illegal migrants, people with terminal cancer, etc. They didn’t even have the common courtesy to stand, smile, or applaud. This could be, on analyzing the full tape of this Historic Event, your full CAMPAIGN TO VICTORY! In other words, Republicans can take what happened last night, and win any Race in the Country."

Fetterman on Wednesday agreed with Trump's strong warning toward the terror group Hamas.

"You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," Trump declared on Truth Social. "I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say."

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!"

Fetterman, a staunch supporter of Israel, approved of Trump's warning.

"Free all the hostages or start killing Hamas members again. I fully agree with @POTUS," the senator tweeted.

An agreement between the terror group and Israel called for negotiations regarding a second phase during which hostages would be freed in exchange for additional Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire and Israel pulling out of Gaza, according to the Associated Press.

Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua said that the "best path to free the remaining Israeli hostages" is via negotiations regarding that phase, the AP reported.