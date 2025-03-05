DJ Daniel,13-year-old brain cancer survivor, thanks Trump for surprise honor during speech to Congress

Chants of "DJ" erupted from the House chamber Tuesday night as President Donald Trump gave 13-year-old cancer survivor and aspiring police officer Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel the "biggest honor of them all" by swearing him in as an honorary Secret Service agent.

The Texas teen, who defied the odds after doctors gave him five months at most to live when he received a brain cancer diagnosis in 2018, reacted to the honor, thanking President Trump on "Fox & Friends" early Wednesday.

"I was not expecting it. Nobody even told us [it was going to happen]," DJ told co-host Steve Doocy.

As the majority of the crowd at Trump's joint congressional address offered DJ a standing ovation, his father, Theodis, hoisted him up as he waved.

Trump said the father-son duo have been on a "quest" to make DJ's dream of becoming a police officer come true and explained that he has been made an honorary member of several local police departments.

Trump then directed Secret Service Director Sean Curran to officially make DJ an "agent of the United States." He was then presented his very own customized Secret Service badge.

DJ thanked Trump when asked to respond to the honor on Wednesday, adding that he hoped the brown cowboy hat he had gifted Trump from Texas made it past security and into his hands.

To him, becoming a Secret Service agent is the biggest honor yet.

Theodis told Fox News during the segment that he had been his chauffeur throughout treatment, driving him "relentlessly and tirelessly" to surgeries and other care.

