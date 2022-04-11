Pennsylvania Democrat running for governor opposes Philadelphia's mask mandate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro came out against Philadelphia's decision to reinstate the indoor mask mandate on Monday.

Shapiro, who serves as Pennsylvania’s attorney general, appeared on "CNN’s Newsroom" to discuss President Biden’s new efforts to limit the sale of "ghost guns" in the United States. After arguing about Biden’s "sensible" gun strategy, Blackwell changed topics to the mask mandate in Philadelphia.

DR. SAPHIER: NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SHOULD BE REMOVED FROM OFFICE FOR ‘NEGLIGENT’ TODDLER MASK MANDATE

"The city of Philadelphia is going to bring back its indoor mask mandate a week from today in the city at all public places," CNN host Victor Blackwell reported. "How do you get people, after so long now, not having to wear a mask indoors or other places to put those back on? It seems like it would be difficult."

"Look, that's a decision that the mayor made, I certainly didn't make it," Shapiro responded. "And I'm not a supporter of these mandates. What I'm a supporter of is educating and empowering the public so that they can make responsible decisions. But I think those kinds of mandates are counterproductive, particularly at this time."

Philadelphia reinstated their mask mandate after previously lifting it earlier in the year. According to Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, rising COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia by the omicron BA.2 subvariant have led to the reinstatement of the indoor mask mandate.

MARC THIESSEN ON ‘AMERICA’S NEWSROOM’: ARE WE IN A COVID EMERGENCY OR NOT?

"Recently we've been watching COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in several European countries and some places in the US, and now were starting to see cases here in Philadelphia rise," Bettigole said at a press briefing on Monday. "We're reintroducing the mask mandate in Philadelphia."

This announcement contradicts CDC recommendations which say that people in counties with low community transmission should choose whether or not to wear a mask based off their "personal preference." According to the CDC, the risk level in Philadelphia is still low.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By February, several states had previously announced rolling back mask mandates after the slowing of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.