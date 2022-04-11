Marc Thiessen on 'America's Newsroom': Are we in a COVID emergency or not?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen told "America’s Newsroom" on Monday that an over-reliance on Title 42 shows what an "absolute disaster" President Biden’s border policies have become. He also asked why COVID travel restrictions remain in place for Americans but are being lifted at the border.

DEM REP. CUELLAR: BIDEN SENDING ‘MIXED MESSAGE’ ON COVID AS MIGRANT SURGE CONTINUES

MARC THIESSEN: Democrats need to decide are we in a COVID emergency or not? If we have to wear masks on planes and all international air passengers have to present a negative COVID test like they do today. If they’re asking for emergency COVID assistance, then apparently we’re still in a COVID emergency except on the border. So, we can’t lift the COVID emergency on the border, but, not for the rest of us.

…

The second issue is why are we so reliant on Title 42? A health measure shouldn’t be the difference between us having an open border or not. It’s because they lifted the Remain in Mexico policy. It’s because they lifted the safe third country agreements with Honduras, Guatemala, and the other countries in Central America. All the other border policies have been lifted. The only thing keeping us from having another million people a year surging across the border is Title 42. A health measure should not be what prevents us from having open borders. The fact that we’re so overly reliant on Title 42 shows what an absolute disaster their border policies are.

WATCH BILL HEMMER'S FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: