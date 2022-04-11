Dr. Saphier: NYC Mayor Eric Adams should be removed from office for 'negligent' toddler mask mandate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier argued on "America Reports" Monday that New York City Mayor Eric Adams should be removed from office for continuing to push an indoor mask mandate on young children with "no strong evidence" behind it.

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER: It’s important to remember that the World Health Organization has never recommended masking children 2 to 5 years of age. In fact, they only recommend selective masking in children 6 to 12 years of age. But again, CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics continues to say everyone masked two and up. But, thankfully, Europe continues to come out as the heroes putting forth the data on children and masking. We had the Spanish study which showed 5-year-olds who did not wear masks had no change in transmission rates when it came to 6-year-olds who were wearing masks. All they showed, the older you are, the more likely you are to spread the virus, which we’ve been saying all along.

So at the end of the day, John, what does this tell us? This tells us there is no magic number when it comes to an age a child can or cannot transmit the virus, but that there is no strong evidence to show school mask mandates of children wearing masks actually has any effect on transmission. Children should not be masked and the New York City mayor who is continuing to mask toddlers–it is upsetting and negligent and he should be removed from office at this point because he’s making these points without any data to back it up. It will only cause harm.

