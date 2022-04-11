Expand / Collapse search
Dr. Saphier: NYC Mayor Eric Adams should be removed from office for 'negligent' toddler mask mandate

New York City mayor under fire for keeping COVID-19 mandate in place for young children

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Saphier: Eric Adams should be removed from office for masking kids without evidence Video

Saphier: Eric Adams should be removed from office for masking kids without evidence

Board Certified Radiologist Dr. Nicole Saphier on NYC keeping toddlers masked up in schools

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier argued on "America Reports" Monday that New York City Mayor Eric Adams should be removed from office for continuing to push an indoor mask mandate on young children with "no strong evidence" behind it.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SAYS CITY WILL APPEAL JUDGE'S DECISION STRIKING DOWN MASK MANDATE FOR 2 TO 4 YEAR OLDS

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER: It’s important to remember that the World Health Organization has never recommended masking children 2 to 5 years of age. In fact, they only recommend selective masking in children 6 to 12 years of age. But again, CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics continues to say everyone masked two and up. But, thankfully, Europe continues to come out as the heroes putting forth the data on children and masking. We had the Spanish study which showed 5-year-olds who did not wear masks had no change in transmission rates when it came to 6-year-olds who were wearing masks. All they showed, the older you are, the more likely you are to spread the virus, which we’ve been saying all along. 

So at the end of the day, John, what does this tell us? This tells us there is no magic number when it comes to an age a child can or cannot transmit the virus, but that there is no strong evidence to show school mask mandates of children wearing masks actually has any effect on transmission. Children should not be masked and the New York City mayor who is continuing to mask toddlers–it is upsetting and negligent and he should be removed from office at this point because he’s making these points without any data to back it up. It will only cause harm.

