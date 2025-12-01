A Season of Hope: T2T's Gift of Independence and Dignity for Injured Heroes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In an inspiring interview with Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek, Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, shared the organization's holiday initiative, Season of Hope, and its unwavering commitment to caring for America’s most severely injured heroes and their families. Siller explained the campaign's genesis: to "shine a big light on a lot of heroes and the families that paid a big price for our freedom."

Recognizing the profound debt owed to service members and first responders, Tunnel to Towers has announced an ambitious goal for the holiday season. The foundation will deliver more than one home every day, totaling 50 mortgage-free homes to heroes' families during this Season of Hope. Siller also highlighted the foundation’s broader impact, noting they have taken over 17,500 homeless vets off the streets in the last couple of years, providing roofs over the heads of thousands of children.

The foundation's most specialized and impactful initiative is the Smart Home Program, which builds specially adapted, mortgage-free homes for catastrophically injured service members, including double, triple, or quadruple amputees, paraplegics, quadriplegics, and those with traumatic brain injuries. These homes are essential for heroes who, as Siller noted, are often the "most independent people in the world" and struggle when they can no longer perform simple tasks. Siller noted that these homes are vital for heroes who are often "the most independent people in the world" and find it difficult when they are no longer able to complete simple tasks. He urged viewers to support this vital mission by donating $11 a month, or to donate their land or car, to help continue their vital work at T2T.org.