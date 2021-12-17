Former NYC police commissioner on 'America's Newsroom': 'Defund police' movement is a failure

Former New York City Police Commissioner Howard Safir said the "defund police" movement is a failure on "America's Newsroom" Friday, claiming criminals are no longer afraid of law enforcement. Safir was asked about the recent attack on a young woman on the New York City subway.

HOWARD SAFIR: It does frustrate me because the fact is that criminals are no longer afraid of police. They're no longer afraid of going to jail because of these crazy bail laws. Police officers who have lost qualified immunity in New York City are hesitant to take action, except when a crime is in progress.

And of course, that's a failure because they're worried about their families and their livelihood. The Defund Police Movement has finally realized that this is a failure. What we need to do is refund police and be aggressive in going after criminals.

