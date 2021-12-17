Thai model beaten and robbed on NYC subway: ‘It’s not supposed to happen’

An aspiring 23-year-old Thai model spoke out on Friday after being viciously attacked and robbed on a New York City subway platform in November.

"What happened to me is not supposed to happen to anyone at all," said Bew Jirajariyawetch during an appearance on "Fox & Friends First."

Jirajariyawetch said she hoped the man responsible would be arrested "as soon as possible" so that further attacks would not happen to anyone else.

DEMOCRATIC MAYORS UNDER FIRE AS CRIME, VIOLENCE PLAGUES CHICAGO, NEW YORK, PHILADELPHIA

Despite MTA surveillance footage of the attack from two separate cameras, Jirajariyawetch said she often wonders why no arrests have been made in connection with her attack.

After grabbing a bite to eat with her friends in Koreatown following a concert, Jirajariyawetch entered the 34th St. Herald Square Subway Station to board the F Train at around 4 am. While waiting on the platform she was grabbed from behind and put in a headlock. The man dragged her away from the view of others, beat her, and took her purse. She was eventually found by someone else and brought out of the subway where police and an ambulance were called.

The young model, who recently moved to the United States, said she is doing her best to move on from the traumatic event.

Jirajariyawetch’s lawyer told "Fox & Friends First" co-host Carley Shimkus that the rising crime in NYC and around the country "simply cannot be tolerated."

"We’re a country that’s founded on law and order, and we’re a country that leads by example," said Eric Parnes. "For us to continue [to let crime rise unabated] is a bad reflection of ourselves as Americans ad I think we know we can do better."

At least 12 major cities have already set historical murder records in 2021. Robberies and assaults are also on the rise, and retailers in major cities across the country are reporting an uptick in organized smash-and-grab crimes during the busy holiday shopping season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In NYC, robberies are up 16.9% in 2021 compared to 2021. Felony assaults are up 18.7%.

Despite this, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio recently claimed the city is "much safer" now than it was when he took the reins eight years ago, citing that crimes in the city are down 11% over eight years, despite the fact that murders in the city skyrocketed last year and have remained high so far in 2021.