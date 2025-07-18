Dave Portnoy touts new FOX Sports-Barstool partnership, says 'the sky's the limit'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says the company’s new partnership with FOX Sports marks a major shift from past collaborations, and it's one that finally feels like the right fit.

Portnoy reflected on earlier attempts to work with major media networks, including a deal with ESPN. It’s something, he admits, didn’t meld with their brand.

"When we did the ESPN deal, they looked like they had a sour taste in their mouth every time they looked at me," Portnoy told "Fox & Friends" Friday. "They wanted nothing to do with Barstool. They were embarrassed by it."

That experience, he says, is completely different to the new partnership with FOX Sports.

"Fox is the exact opposite. They're embracing everything they do," Portnoy said. "They're embracing why people like us. They are basically [going to] be a true partner."

As part of the collaboration, Barstool personalities, including Portnoy and Dan "Big Cat" Katz, will be featured on FOX Sports programming. Portnoy will join "Big Noon Kickoff" this fall to cover college football, with a particular interest in representing his alma mater.

"I’m going to be on the road every single week with these guys," he said. "It’s about time Michigan gets represented. Since we do run the conference, it's only natural you have an alumni there."

Portnoy also revealed that he’ll be appearing on a new Monday show on FOX Sports 1, and that a dedicated Barstool studio is being built in Chicago as part of the expansion.

"Our cast of characters will be on it," he added.

"FOX Sports really wanted the Barstool feel. They want what makes us attractive, which is, you have a bunch of idiots just trying to get along in the world, make people laugh."

Looking ahead, Portnoy said he’s excited about what the partnership will bring for both fan bases.

"It’s a totally new chapter for us," he said. "We’ve never partnered with a network as big, as many resources, as much talent as FOX Sports that is invested in us."

"They’re as excited about it as we are," he added. "So, you know, the sky’s the limit."