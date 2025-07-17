FOX Sports, Barstool Sports team up to enhance college football, basketball coverage in new deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Sports and Barstool Sports are coming together to bolster coverage of college football, college basketball and other FOX Sports properties, the companies announced Thursday.

Starting in the fall, Barstool Sports owner and founder Dave Portnoy will become a regular contributor on FOX Sports’ "Big Noon Kickoff."

In addition to Portnoy, various Barstool Sports personalities, including Dan Katz, known as "Big Cat," will appear on "Big Noon Kickoff."

"We’re excited to welcome Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports to the FOX Sports family," FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks said in the announcement.

"Dave has built a one-of-a-kind brand that connects with a new generation of sports fans — authentic, bold and original. Their unique voice and loyal fan base makes them a natural fit for our evolving multiplatform content strategy."

Portnoy echoed Shanks’ excitement about the collaboration.

"Everybody at Barstool is super excited to partner with the FOX Sports family," Portnoy said. "In our two-decade history, we’ve never had the chance to work with so much talent and resources. We can’t wait to collab and bring our voice to FOX Sports’ airwaves. See ya soon in Columbus."

Barstool Sports’ "Barstool College Football Show" will travel with "Big Noon Kickoff" for select games throughout the season. The "Barstool College Football Show" will air from 9-9:45 a.m. ET on Barstool-owned channels, Tubi, the Fox Sports App and FoxSports.com.

As part of the new relationship, Barstool will produce and deliver a live two-hour program that will air on FS1 Monday through Friday. More details about that show will be announced at a later date.

