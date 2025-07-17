Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sports

FOX Sports, Barstool Sports team up to enhance college football, basketball coverage in new deal

Dave Portnoy will become a part of Fox Sports' 'Big Noon Kickoff' coverage

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
FOX Sports and Barstool Sports are coming together to bolster coverage of college football, college basketball and other FOX Sports properties, the companies announced Thursday. 

Starting in the fall, Barstool Sports owner and founder Dave Portnoy will become a regular contributor on FOX Sports’ "Big Noon Kickoff."

In addition to Portnoy, various Barstool Sports personalities, including Dan Katz, known as "Big Cat," will appear on "Big Noon Kickoff."

Dave Portnoy looks on

Barstool founder and CEO Dave Portnoy before the Florida Atlantic Owls and Loyola Ramblers play in the Barstool Invitational at Wintrust Arena Nov. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

"We’re excited to welcome Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports to the FOX Sports family," FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks said in the announcement.  

"Dave has built a one-of-a-kind brand that connects with a new generation of sports fans — authentic, bold and original. Their unique voice and loyal fan base makes them a natural fit for our evolving multiplatform content strategy."

Portnoy echoed Shanks’ excitement about the collaboration. 

TEXAS STAR ARCH MANNING CALLS STAYING WITH LONGHORNS 'A NO-BRAINER' DESPITE TRANSFER SPECULATION

Dan Katz and Dave Portnoy

Dan Katz and Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden Nov. 12, 2022, in New York City. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

"Everybody at Barstool is super excited to partner with the FOX Sports family," Portnoy said. "In our two-decade history, we’ve never had the chance to work with so much talent and resources. We can’t wait to collab and bring our voice to FOX Sports’ airwaves. See ya soon in Columbus."

Barstool Sports’ "Barstool College Football Show" will travel with "Big Noon Kickoff" for select games throughout the season. The "Barstool College Football Show" will air from 9-9:45 a.m. ET on Barstool-owned channels, Tubi, the Fox Sports App and FoxSports.com.

Dave Portnoy claps

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden Nov. 12, 2022, in New York City. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

As part of the new relationship, Barstool will produce and deliver a live two-hour program that will air on FS1 Monday through Friday. More details about that show will be announced at a later date. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.