Dave Portnoy scolds Democrats for 'kindergarten skit' during Trump's address to Congress: 'Clown show'

Dave Portnoy is weighing in on the Democratic Party's "theatrics" during President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress.

"You see something like last night, and it feels like a kindergarten skit. And I'm not sure if that is too dissimilar from a lot of State of the Union(s) where there's theatrics and stuff, but it's surreal. Like it's why I tuned in, to be totally honest. It's like you're watching reality TV, but it's also a little sickening that these are our elected officials," Portnoy said on "The Will Cain Show" Wednesday.

"It's hard to believe, like if you were an alien, and you landed on Earth and you were like, ‘hey, these are the elected... officials of the humans.’ The aliens would invade us in three seconds looking at this clown show that we've got going on. It's really a surreal thing to watch," he continued.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers caused disruptions during Trump's address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday. Shortly after the president began speaking, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, stood up and began shouting at the president. Speaker Mike Johnson ordered the sergeant at arms to remove Green from the chamber.

Many Democrats held up paddles that read "Musk steals" and "Save Medicaid," among other phrases. The progressive wing of the party turned their backs on the president and wore shirts that read "Resist," according to reports.

Some Democratic lawmakers avoided the address altogether.

The president acknowledged the Democratic lawmakers during his address, saying, "I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realize there’s absolutely nothing I can say or do to make them happy or to make them stand and smile, or applaud."

He invited the Democrats to join him and the GOP, "Why not join us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America? For the good of our nation, let’s work together and truly make America great again."

Portnoy said Trump was "100% accurate" with his characterization of the Democratic Party and their "broken brain syndrome with Donald Trump."

"[Trump] could cure cancer, and they would say, 'well, you didn't get Aids, did you?' So that's how the people who don't like Trump, the Democrats, are going to act," Portnoy told Fox News host Will Cain. "It doesn't matter what he did, what he said, what person was there, they're never going to clap. They're never going to stand. They're never going to acknowledge it. They hate his guts. And there's nothing he can do ever to change that."

"They're never going to give him any credit or acknowledgment or props. And that's really the sadness of American politics."

Portnoy also chimed in on the way Democrats have "handled themselves" beyond last night's address, claiming the party is still in "shambles" since the 2024 election.

"[Democrats] don't acknowledge that they lost a fair election or that the will of the American people was Donald Trump. They pushed people like me to Trump because they are so adamant that they're right and the other side is wrong," Portnoy said.

"It's the Democrats who have pushed a majority of the middle, and people like myself, to vote Republican. I think the Democratic Party is in shambles because of that."

