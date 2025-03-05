Democrats' behavior at Trump's Congress address ‘completely disgraceful,' press secretary says

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted Democrats for acting like "children" at President Donald Trump’s Tuesday address to a joint session of Congress.

"The behavior of Democrats last night was completely disgraceful and demonstrated how severely out of touch they are with the American public," Leavitt told reporters Wednesday at a White House press briefing. "It was the most shameful moment in the history of presidential addresses and that beautiful chamber and what was supposed to be a unifying moment for our country."

Democrats started to boo Trump when he started his speech, prompting Republicans to respond in turn by chanting "USA." Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, became particularly rowdy during the address, and started to shout and wave his cane at Trump. Green's disruption prompted Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., to direct the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove Green from the address.

Additionally, Leavitt called out Democrats for failing to stand for "everyday Americans" who attended Trump’s address, including DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old boy who survived cancer. Trump honored Daniel on Tuesday and officially swore him in as a member of the Secret Service and received a standing ovation from most in the crowd, although not all Democrats joined in celebrating Daniel.

Additionally, Leavitt claimed that Democrats ignored the mothers of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, who were both brutally murdered by illegal immigrants.

"Last night was a very clarifying moment for our country," Leavitt said. "The Democrats expose themselves as the party of insanity and hate the party that wants to put America last. They've allowed their Trump derangement syndrome to stop them from celebrating America and our people, and we will not allow them to forget that."

Trump told members of Congress Tuesday that his administration would work to take "America’s destiny into our own hands" and promised that "this will be our greatest era" where he would fight to forge the most free civilization.

Trump also vowed to cut down inflation costs and would "wage a war" on drug cartels. As a result, he urged lawmakers Tuesday to beef up funding for border security to foot the bill for deportations as his administration has "launched the most sweeping border and immigration crackdown in American history."

Meanwhile, Republicans are working to penalize Democrats for their Tuesday behavior. For example, Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, is spearheading an effort to file a censure resolution against Green for having "willfully disrupted the joint session, remained defiant," and "brought disrepute to the United States Congress," according to a draft text viewed by Fox News Digital.

However, Green is prepared to face the consequences of his behavior.

"I'm willing to suffer whatever punishment is available to me," Green said Tuesday, according to the White House press pool report. "I didn't say to anyone, don't punish me. I've said I'll accept the punishment."

