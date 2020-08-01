Daniel Halper reacts after release of Ghislaine Maxwell documents: 'How entrapped is Bill Clinton in this investigation?'

More questions have emerged surrounding the actions of former President Bill Clinton following the release of newly unsealed court documents in the case against Ghislaine Maxwell, "A Convenient Death" author Daniel Halper said Saturday.

Halper, appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend," said records of a 2011 meeting between Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and her lawyers – in which she talked about the powerful people in Epstein's orbit – were "the first of many accusations" putting Clinton "directly" at the convicted sex offender's private island in the Caribbean.

"And, of course, we know that he was very close to Jeffrey Epstein and – as we report in our book – he is very close to Ghislaine Maxwell. That puts him in proximity to two accused and one guilty, a pedophile essentially," he said.

"The question that arises is how entrapped is Bill Clinton in this investigation," Halper said. "The FBI, we assume, is interviewing other people involved in this case. ... But has law enforcement reached out to Bill Clinton and others –high profile names –and are they trying to get to the bottom of this scandal?"

Last year, Clinton's office issued a statement saying the former president had traveled aboard Epstein's private plane and briefly visited Epstein's New York City apartment, but was always in the company of staff and Secret Service agents. Clinton also claimed to have had no knowledge of Epstein having pleaded guilty to sex crimes years ago in Florida.

Maxwell, a 58-year-old British socialite, was arrested earlier this month, charged with trafficking minors for Epstein and perjury. Maxwell has denied the charges.

She faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

Maxwell's lawyers had filed an emergency motion to stop the release of the new documents, arguing that the move would essentially eliminate any chance their client has at a fair trial. The lawyers said documents from a 2015 civil suit could “inappropriately influence potential witnesses or alleged victims.”

"You know, there were a lot of names that were redacted in those unsealed documents. Does that surprise you, and what do you think is coming down the pike in terms of name revelations entwined with this fiasco?" "Fox and Friends" host Jedediah Bila asked Halper.

Halper said he expects more information will come from depositions given by Maxwell.

"The question, of course, is will the court redact it, or will the court allow us to see finally what's been going on, what's been going on behind the scenes?"

Halper said the "crazy thing" about Clinton's involvement is that "we've known this for a very long time," and "it seems that it's, like, falling on deaf ears."

"Why aren't officials taking action? Why aren't things happening?" he asked. "We know that Ghislaine Maxwell was more than just a friend or a girlfriend. She was an accomplice and involved in these crimes."

Maxwell is said to have introduced Epstein to many of her powerful friends, including Clinton and Prince Andrew. She also has had a long friendship with Donald Trump, who recently wished her "well" in the criminal case.

