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Bob Odenkirk predicts end of ‘manosphere comedy,’ rejects it as 'low-hanging fruit' in NY Times interview

Actor rose to fame in the '90s alt-comedy scene and stars in upcoming action film 'Normal'

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Bob Odenkirk slams ‘manosphere comedy’ as ‘low-hanging fruit’ in blunt interview Video

Bob Odenkirk slams ‘manosphere comedy’ as ‘low-hanging fruit’ in blunt interview

Bob Odenkirk calls "manosphere comedy" shallow and says it’s "low-hanging fruit" that won’t last, while also arguing audiences misunderstand comedians as speaking sincerely rather than performing.

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Bob Odenkirk criticized what he described as "manosphere comedy" as shallow and declining during a Saturday interview, where the actor addressed trends in modern stand-up, performance and cultural commentary.

"It’s definitely about low-hanging fruit — big time," Odenkirk said on "The Interview" podcast for The New York Times. "It’s like literally on the ground. It’s fruit that’s on the ground rotting." 

The "Better Call Saul" star made the remarks when asked what today’s comedy landscape is reacting against, pointing to a wave of internet-driven, male-focused humor that gained traction in recent years.

"Manosphere comedy was the reactionary comedy movement of the last five years," Odenkirk said.

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Bob Odenkirk seated on Jimmy Kimmel Live talk show set

Bob Odenkirk criticizes "manosphere comedy" as shallow during his interview on The New York Times’ "The Interview" podcast. (Randy Holmes/Disney)

"I don’t think it has a lot of depth to it," Odenkirk said. "It’s a movement that I’m happy to see transforming into something else and disappearing or dissipating."

He went further, suggesting that the style relies heavily on shock value rather than thoughtful material.

"It’s like literally on the ground rotting. Pick that s--- up and eat it. Throw it at people," Odenkirk said.

"It’s just going to be boring after a while," he added. "It’s like, what? Let’s use the stage to be as crude as we can be."

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Actor Bob Odenkirk standing and smiling

Bob Odenkirk reflects on performance and authenticity while explaining that comedians are "pretending to be a person named you" on stage. (Getty Images)

Odenkirk framed the issue as part of a broader misunderstanding about comedy itself, arguing that audiences often mistake performance for sincerity.

"If you want to say something honest, then you should get off a comedy stage," Odenkirk said. "Everything you say is of construct. Everything."

He added that part of the appeal comes from audiences reacting to blunt or abrasive delivery rather than deeper insight.

"Let’s use the stage to be as crude as we can be and as clumsy and oafish as we can be," Odenkirk said.

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Bob Odenkirk standing at the Los Angeles premiere of Normal.

Bob Odenkirk speaks about the impact of his near-fatal heart attack on the set of "Better Call Saul" and how it changed his perspective on life. (Olivia Wong/WireImage)

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He argued that comedians are often incorrectly treated as if they are speaking directly and sincerely when they are performing a role.

"You are not you. You are pretending to be a person named you," Odenkirk said.

He added that the shift blurred the line between entertainment and genuine expression.

"That’s not right," Odenkirk said. "If you really want people to understand it directly, you should get off that comedy stage and say it somewhere else."

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Odenkirk rose to prominence in the 1990s alternative comedy scene alongside David Cross before gaining mainstream recognition through "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." In recent years, he transitioned into action roles, including the "Nobody" franchise and his upcoming film "Normal."

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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