Dana White 'wasn't going to see 65' before longevity expert intervened with strict new regimen

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Longevity expert Gary Brecka said his work with Dana White led to startling blood test results, revealing that the UFC CEO may have only had a few years left to live based on his prior lifestyle.

Brecka, who spent 20 years as a mortality-modeling expert in the insurance industry, said on "Hang Out With Sean Hannity" that people in White's inner circle "quietly" asked him to get ahold of the UFC president, reporting that he was falling asleep during important meetings.

The biohacker said he "tricked" White by telling the UFC boss he needed blood work and a genetic test to predict his life expectancy due to worries over White's symptoms, while in reality, existing medical records and demographic data could have sufficed.

He said White was experiencing sleep apnea, low blood oxygen levels, aches and pains, among other ailments. But White's blood test provided cause for concern even before the results were in.

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"His blood coagulated at room temperature. As a percentage, there was more fat in his blood than blood," said Brecka, due to "lethal" levels of triglycerides.

After sending the blood off to the lab for testing, he got a call at 1 a.m. — a move usually reserved for emergencies. The results were dire, he said.

Given the life-threatening alert, Brecka said he immediately booked a flight to White and was on the ground in Las Vegas by 9 a.m.

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White was floored when Brecka rattled off a list of his symptoms based solely on his test results. It turned out the UFC president had "hyper-homocystinemia," Brecka said, or the inability to break down an amino acid called homocysteine.

Homocysteine at high levels can irritate the interior lining of the arteries, causing them to "clamp down," Brecka explained.

"And if you make the pipe smaller in a fixed system, the pressure goes up. So his [blood] pressure wasn't being driven up because there was a malfunction with the heart. It was being driven because the pipes were too small."

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Because the vascular system contracted, White began experiencing hypertension. "They start to medicate the heart for a crime it's not committing," since the problem actually lay in his arteries, Brecka said.

He put White on a strict keto diet and blood pressure monitoring regimen.

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"He wasn't going to see 65," said Brecka, based on his preliminary evaluation of White's lab results.

Ultimately, he was able to extend White's predicted lifespan from his initial assessment of 10.4 years.