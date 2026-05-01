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Dan Bongino reveals he fears ‘federal prison’ in chilling claim after year at the FBI

Former deputy director warns Hannity that rivals will weaponize the justice system if Republicans lose the next election

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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Dan Bongino describes sensitive document he was ‘never meant to find' Video

Dan Bongino describes sensitive document he was ‘never meant to find'

Former FBI deputy director Dan Bongino shares alarming insights into his time at the agency on ‘Hang Out with Sean Hannity.’

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Former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino issued a chilling warning, saying he lives in fear of "thugs" being sent to his home as retribution for his efforts to reform the FBI.

Speaking on an episode of the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast, Bongino said what he witnessed during his tenure inside the Bureau shocked him to the core and left him "terrified."

"I'm scared, man," Bongino told Hannity. "I know what I did. And I'm proud of my work. And I am proud of what me and Kash [Patel] accomplished in the past year." He added that he thinks every day "they’re going to come for me."

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FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino standing at a podium during a news conference

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino holds a news conference at the Department of Justice on Dec. 4, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Bongino joined the FBI in March 2025 and left nearly a year later in January 2026. At the time of his appointment, he said his goal was to restore an agency that was "transparent, accountable, and committed to the rule of law." He now says his service has made him a target.

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The former deputy director said he faced internal resistance, including what he described as "snakes" leaking sensitive information to the media. He said he uncovered what he described as a "mother lode" of "Russiagate" files, which he claims were found in FBI burn bags.

Bongino said his knowledge of the files makes him wary of the future. He told Hannity he fears political rivals will use lawfare to put him in "federal prison" as a means of silencing him. "It comes to my mind every day," he said. "I live like this the rest of my life because I know how they are."

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He said he brought in an outside attorney to ensure that everything he and Patel did was "by the book." 

"It doesn’t matter, they'll rewrite the book just like they did for President Trump," Bongino said, referring to the charges brought against President Trump after he left the White House.

"After reading what I read about how many people did this to President Trump, this Russia hoax, collusion, ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ bulls---, and not a single person stopped them, I'm terrified."

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino speaking at a podium

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino speak at the Justice Department during a news conference on Dec. 4, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

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He said he shared those fears with his wife, adding that he worries "they’re going to send some thugs to my house" if Republicans lose the next presidential election. 

"I'm extremely concerned they are [going to] weaponize the justice system and start arresting people for jaywalking or mattress tag ripping," Bongino added. "It worries me every day. I'd be lying to you if I said otherwise."

Watch the full interview and subscribe to "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" on YouTube.

Dan Bongino describes 'two FBIs' Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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