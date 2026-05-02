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Bill Maher

Bill Maher clashes with Newsom over CA leadership, says other side will ask, ‘Have you seen the stats?'

Maher said of how people will react to California: 'Are they going to say good about gas prices? Are they going to say good about how high their rents are?'

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
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Gavin Newsom: Trump is going to get 'crushed' in midterms and he 'knows it' Video

Gavin Newsom: Trump is going to get 'crushed' in midterms and he 'knows it'

California Governor Gavin Newsom told Jimmy Kimmel that "unpopular" President Donald Trump would be the reason the GOP loses in the November elections.

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom was grilled by "Real Time" host Bill Maher Friday over his leadership of the Golden State and the many problems facing the state. 

Maher clashed with the Democrat over surging gas prices in his state and other economic complaints critics say define Newsom’s legacy, including his long-troubled high-speed rail project.

"I say this as a friend, you got to let that train go!" Maher said during Friday’s episode of his HBO show.

Before addressing the Trump administration’s "corruption story", Newsom first pushed back on Maher’s blunt economic advice.

NEWSOM CONFRONTED ON CALIFORNIA BEING THE 'HIGHEST COST OF LIVING' STATE IN THE US AMID AFFORDABILITY CRISIS

bill maher and gavin newsom

Newsom defended his governance of California despite surging gas prices on 'Real Time with Bill Maher' Friday. (HBO Max)

"The other side, what they are going to say though is, but have you seen the stats from California?" Maher asked.

"Good! Fourth largest economy. Let’s go!" Newsom fired back.

Maher continued to challenge Newsom on fuel costs, as California leads the nation with the highest gas prices, averaging $6 per gallon, with some areas climbing up to $9.

"Are they going to say good about gas prices? Are they going to say good about how high their rents are?" Maher said. "So many people live…I mean there’s a whole litany."

"I mean the train! Gavin, you got to get rid of the train!" Maher said. "I say this as a friend, you got to let that train go! Let the train go. It’s up to $231 billion."

"No, it’s not. It’s not," Newsom replied.

CALIFORNIA HIGH-SPEED RAIL PROJECT SOARS TO $231B: 'WORST PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE FAILURE IN US HISTORY'

Billboard sign promoting High Speed Rail along highway in Bakersfield California

A billboard sign promoting High Speed Rail is displayed along the 99 Golden State Highway in Bakersfield, Calif., on Jan. 28, 2015. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

The project received its first bond funding in 2008 and was originally slated for completion in 2020. Initial estimates also pegged its cost at between $33 billion and $45 billion.

But the California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), the body in charge of the project, recently estimated that the first phase won't be finished until 2032 in its 2026 business plan. And costs are now predicted to be in excess of $230 billion.

After disputing the eye-popping price tag, the California governor defended the project and shifted blame to previous administrations.

"We got it back on track," Newsom said. "It goes back three administrations. I inherited a mess."

"We’re actually making this project work."

Maher also questioned Newsom about his imitations of President Trump and the governor used the moment to bash the Trump administration as a "corruption story."

"It’s just the sewer that we’re now living in because of Donald Trump," Newsom told Maher. "He’s allowed all of us to feel free to shove again."

DAVID MARCUS: BILL MAHER'S NO REPUBLICAN, HE'S JUST A RARE DEMOCRAT WHO THINKS

President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom shown in a split image

President Donald Trump questioned California Gov. Gavin Newsom's fitness for the White House, citing his dyslexia, which Newsom has spoken openly about. (Win McNamee/Getty Images; Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Newsom went on to outline what he described as corruption among Trump’s cabinet and associates, asserting that they are part of a massive grift.

gavin newsom on bill maher's show

Newsom defended his governance of California despite surging gas prices on 'Real Time with Bill Maher' Friday. (HBO Max)

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"[Trump] He’s got eight or nine countries he’s done major golf course or development deals," he explained. "This peace board is about getting a piece for Witkoff and for Kushner. You see Donald Trump Jr. in the drone companies, in the mineral companies. You’re seeing the kind of corruption."

"It’s the greatest grift we’ve ever seen in our lifetime."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment. 

Fox Business' Robert McGreevy contributed to this report.

Nora Moriarty is a Production Assistant at FOX News.

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