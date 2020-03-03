Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dana Perino: Sanders' defense of Castro helped Biden score Super Tuesday victories

By Yael Halon | Fox News
close
Dana Perino says Democrats could have excised socialism from the party four years agoVideo

Dana Perino says Democrats could have excised socialism from the party four years ago

The Democratic Party didn't deal with Bernie Sanders until Jim Clyburn's endorsement of Joe Biden, says 'The Daily Briefing' anchor Dana Perino.

"Daily Briefing" host Dana Perino said Joe Biden's Super Tuesday victories may be due in part to Sen. Bernie Sanders' praise of Cuba's late communist dictator Fidel Castro and his socialist policies last month.

"Had anyone in the Democratic debates gone after Bernie Sanders on his record up until then, would they be dealing with the situation they have now? I don't know," Perino told the Fox News Voter Analysis Panel.

Joe Biden: They don't call it Super Tuesday for nothingVideo

"The Democratic Party has said that Bernie Sanders isn't really one of us for a long time, right? So even four years ago, they could have dealt with this way back then," she continued.

"They could have said, this is not who we are. We are not for socialism. We are not for praising people like Fidel Castro. We are going to excise this from the party. They didn't do that, until a week ago."

FOLLOW LIVE: SUPER TUESDAY RESULTS

As of 11:15 pm ET, Biden is projected to win Massachusetts, Minnesota, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Oklahoma -- a remarkable turnaround after his poor performances in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada earlier this year. Sanders was projected to handily win his home state of Vermont as well as Colorado, Utah and California. Texas and Maine were too close to call.

Sanders still has a chance to hold onto the pledged delegate lead with an emphatic victory in delegate-rich California, and Texas, Perino said, adding that if he can "get those big jewels," he will likely "move on."

Fox News projects Joe Biden will win MassachusettsVideo

Praising the Sanders campaign for their "excellent campaign structure, great staff, volunteers," and "passion," Perino said his team has a record of "making really good decisions," which will be critical in their reaction to Biden's strong performance Tuesday.

BIDEN ROLLS TO SUPER TUESDAY VICTORIES ACROSS THE SOUTH AS SANDERS EYES WESTERN WINS

"I don't how they spin this tonight," she said of Biden's sweeping victories, "but I'm looking forward to seeing that in the morning."

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.