Dana Perino: Sanders' defense of Castro helped Biden score Super Tuesday victories

"Daily Briefing" host Dana Perino said Joe Biden's Super Tuesday victories may be due in part to Sen. Bernie Sanders' praise of Cuba's late communist dictator Fidel Castro and his socialist policies last month.

"Had anyone in the Democratic debates gone after Bernie Sanders on his record up until then, would they be dealing with the situation they have now? I don't know," Perino told the Fox News Voter Analysis Panel.

"The Democratic Party has said that Bernie Sanders isn't really one of us for a long time, right? So even four years ago, they could have dealt with this way back then," she continued.

"They could have said, this is not who we are. We are not for socialism. We are not for praising people like Fidel Castro. We are going to excise this from the party. They didn't do that, until a week ago."

As of 11:15 pm ET, Biden is projected to win Massachusetts, Minnesota, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Oklahoma -- a remarkable turnaround after his poor performances in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada earlier this year. Sanders was projected to handily win his home state of Vermont as well as Colorado, Utah and California. Texas and Maine were too close to call.

Sanders still has a chance to hold onto the pledged delegate lead with an emphatic victory in delegate-rich California, and Texas, Perino said, adding that if he can "get those big jewels," he will likely "move on."

Praising the Sanders campaign for their "excellent campaign structure, great staff, volunteers," and "passion," Perino said his team has a record of "making really good decisions," which will be critical in their reaction to Biden's strong performance Tuesday.

"I don't how they spin this tonight," she said of Biden's sweeping victories, "but I'm looking forward to seeing that in the morning."