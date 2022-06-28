Inflation is Biden administration's 'biggest problem' but not his 'highest priority,' Dana Perino says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News co-host Dana Perino tore into Vice President Kamala Harris on "The Five" Tuesday for not being prepared to answer basic questions about the state of the economy in an interview.

DANA PERINO: It’s amazing to me that you don’t have a ready answer. It was like a couple of weeks ago, the new press secretary, she was asked about the baby formula crisis. She went through her books and she said oh I don't have anything on that. Those are things you have to have in your back pocket. I do believe that inflation is their biggest problem. It is not their highest priority. That’s obvious. The Democrats themselves are saying that.

KAMALA HARRIS RIPPED AS ‘PERPETUALLY UNPREPARED' AFTER PRESSER IN MUNICH

You had an anonymous Democrat quoted in a CNN piece this week saying they vacillate between not having a plan or trying to blame somebody else. The Democrats are waiting like which way are we going here, boss? I think Geraldo is right. The Democrats are hoping to hide their economic failures by focusing on something like Roe v. Wade. Republicans are saying there’s Roe v. Wade, but they need to figure out a way to deal with that communication as well. They’re planning to run just all across the board on inflation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: