Sunny Hostin breaks with 'The View' co-hosts, calls America a ‘failed experiment’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sunny Hostin said America was a "failed experiment" Friday on "The View" as the panel debated President Donald Trump, national pride and America's approaching 250th anniversary.

Hostin said her criticism went beyond embarrassment with the current administration.

"Why I am conflicted about this country because I feel that it is at this point a failed experiment, quite frankly," Hostin said. "I am also discouraged by how this country is viewed by the rest of the world."

The comment came after the co-hosts discussed Trump's plan to host a UFC event on the White House lawn as part of America's 250th birthday celebration. The conversation turned to whether Americans could be ashamed of Trump and his policies while still feeling proud of the country.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG ARGUES AMERICA IS 'DE-BALLED' AND UNSERIOUS ON THE WORLD STAGE

Hostin listed several reasons she said she was embarrassed by the United States.

"I’m embarrassed at our government," Hostin said. "I’m embarrassed at our lack of healthcare. I’m embarrassed on the assault on the press. I’m embarrassed of our Congress. I’m embarrassed by the criminal felon president that is in the Oval Office that has a UFC cage on the White House lawn."

She said the country's global standing was also part of her concern.

"I’m embarrassed about all those things and I’m also embarrassed at how America is now seen across the globe," Hostin said.

SUNNY HOSTIN BLAMES AMERICA AFTER CRITICS SAY SHE BRINGS UP RACE TOO OFTEN: 'EVERYTHING IS ABOUT RACE'

"I don’t think that many Americans understand that we are part of a wonderful global community, and when you look at our ally, our allies are now giving us a one-star rating as a country."

Alyssa Farah Griffin pressed Hostin on whether she believed the country could recover.

"You think it’s beyond redemption at this point?" Griffin asked.

Hostin reiterated that the country was not merely struggling, but failing.

COMEDIAN SAYS AMERICAN PRIDE IS BACK: 'IT FEELS LIKE WE HAVE A PRESIDENT WHO IS PUTTING AMERICA FIRST'

"I think at this point it is failing," Hostin said.

When Griffin asked whether elections or a change in leadership could bring the country back, Hostin referenced a private conversation with former President Bill Clinton.

"I spoke to President Clinton when he was here off camera, and he believes that it’s going to take this country decades to recover from what has been done," Hostin said.

Hostin's comments contrasted with the rest of the panel, who criticized Trump and the government but said they remained proud of America.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Ana Navarro said she could separate her view of the country from her view of the current government.

"I think you can separate feeling proud of America, feeling proud of being an American, feeling proud of the exceptionalism and resilience of this country and feeling really ashamed and embarrassed and horrified by the American government right now," Navarro said.

"So, yes, yes, dammit, I am ashamed of it, but I will never stop being proud of being an American," Navarro said.

Sarah Haines also said she remained proud of the country while calling it imperfect.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s an imperfect social experiment and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else," Haines said.

Griffin said she counted herself among Americans who were proud of the country.

"Count me among the two-thirds of Americans who are very proud to be American," Griffin said. "I don’t think that means you can’t acknowledge our country has tremendous flaws and call this country an experiment in democracy because it’s not guaranteed."

The White House responded to Hostin's remarks in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Sunny Hostin is an extremely unlikable, talentless hack with a poorly rated TV show who clearly suffers from a severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome," White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said. "I lose brain cells every single time I have the displeasure of hearing her speak."