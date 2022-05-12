'Outnumbered' rips White House inaction amid inflation, baby formula shortage: 'Incompetence on clear display'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" panelists criticized President Biden Thursday for remaining silent as American families scramble to secure food for young children amid a nationwide baby formula shortage.

Incoming White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that the issue is a "top priority" for the administration despite not knowing who the point of contact on the issue was when asked by reporters.

David Webb, a Fox News contributor and host of "Reality Check" on Fox Nation, pointed out the additional strain of the inflation crisis.

"If they have to pay more for gas to go hunt three, four or five stores, they have to refill that vehicle to go to work. So the costs are being bled off," he said. "You’ve got people really hurting."

Webb warned that Americans will continue to bear the costs of inflation.

"The ideology and the incompetence in this White House is on clear display," he told the panel. "And that’s a dangerous combination for the American people."

Co-host Emily Compagno said her heart breaks for families who have voiced concerns for months before the problems became urgent.

"The reality is that this suffering is Biden’s America," she said.

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said the problem is with the White House’s choices.

"Every single thing is about a choice," she said. "They’re not thinking about it because they’ve got the news cycle on their mind, because they’re worried about the ‘woke’ agenda and pronouns and controlling the nature of what the rhetoric is against ‘ultra-MAGA king’ Trump."

Bruce said Biden’s planned meeting with manufacturers is a conversation that should have taken place months ago when the supply chain crisis first began. She warned that Americans can’t afford to be "behind the eight ball."

"I have to say, it appears as though we have been placed deliberately behind the eight ball," she said. "No one is out of their target, including children."