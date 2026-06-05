Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

James Carville endorses 'f---ed up' Platner, compares him to US allying with Stalin to win WWII

Carville calls Susan Collins 'Blueberry Jelly' while praising Platner as a combat veteran who is 'f---ed up'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Carville tells Dems to get behind scandal-plagued Platner, compares it to US allying with Stalin in WWII Video

Carville tells Dems to get behind scandal-plagued Platner, compares it to US allying with Stalin in WWII

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville argued that Democrats need to realize the US is in "imminent peril" and therefore should back scandal-ridden Graham Platner, comparing this to allying with Stalin in World War II.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville compared supporting Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner to the United States allying with Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin during World War II.

Carville praised Platner for his military service, contrasting it with other politicians, saying, "He’s f---ed up, he’s been shot at, he’s a veteran, he’s a little bit weird, he’s an oysterman."

"Then his opponent, I can hardly say her name without the utter contempt dripping, Susan Collins, whose spine reminds me of a blueberry jelly from Maine," he said. "Maybe we need a combat veteran right on that Senate floor who is f---ed up."

"If you believe, as I do, that the country is in imminent peril — I mean imminent peril — who is most likely to slow this criminal in charge? Susan ‘Blueberry Jelly’ Collins, or five degrees off dead center Graham Platner?" Carville asked. "I think it's Graham Platner."

MORNING GLORY: DEMS' BERNIE-BACKED OYSTER FARMER HANDS SUSAN COLLINS A MASSIVE 2026 ADVANTAGE

James Carville standing at The New York Times DealBook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City

James Carville argued that if past presidents could ally with Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, Democrats could rally behind politician Graham Platner. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times)

"And you know if Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill could work with Joseph Stalin — who, by the way, well, I'll tell you this, he was a bad guy, a really bad guy, alright — then I can overlook a tattoo," Carville added.

Platner, the presumptive Democratic nominee in Maine’s Senate race, has been dogged by scandals ranging from allegedly having sent sexually explicit messages to multiple women while married to his wife Amy Gertner, to having had a tattoo for decades that resembled the Nazi SS Totenkopf skull and crossbones insignia associated with concentration camp guards.

One of his ex-girlfriends, Lyndsey Fifield, told The New York Times how Platner would poke fun at his chest tattoo and that he and other members of his military unit chose it because of parallels between them and the Nazi German SS — in that "they were a death unit... killers," which appears to contradict his narrative that he did not know the tattoo was associated with the Nazi emblem.

She also accused him of physical misconduct that he has since disputed. 

"There are some allegations in this piece that I just want to be kind of unequivocal about, are simply not true. Anything alleging physicality, anything alleging that I knew what my tattoo was, these are the statements of someone who’s politically motivated," Platner told MS NOW host Chris Hayes on Thursday.

Fifield, in turn, has said that The New York Times coverage was actually too soft on the Democratic candidate, and failed to use evidence she provided.

DEMOCRATIC MAINE SENATE CANDIDATE GRAHAM PLATNER CONFRONTED BY MS NOW HOST ABOUT TATTOO CONTROVERSY

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaking at University of Maine campus event

The Democratic candidate looking to unseat Sen. Susan Collins in Maine has been dogged by numerous scandals. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"I don’t know how to tell The New York Times this, but boy puts hand on girl’s t---y, girl moves hand, boy walks away rejected and despondent. It happens," Carville said in response to the report. 

"If you committed a crime, then charge him. And then throw his a-- in jail. But so far, we have none of that! We got a f---ed up guy, who, he could be a hundred times more f---ed up than he is. He’d never be as f---ed up as what we got in Washington now anyway," he continued. 

"Abraham Lincoln had to suspend habeas corpus, why? Because he had to win a Godd--- war, OK?" Carville added. "We got to win this."

‘HE HATED WOMEN’: EXPLOSIVE ABUSE, NEW NAZI TATTOO ALLEGATIONS FROM EXES ROCK PLATNER'S CAMPAIGN

James Carville speaking onstage at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival

James Carville minimized concerns about Platner's past tattoo that was associated with concentration camp guards. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

Carville also argued that Platner's military service would provide some perspective that would contrast with Collins, who he said voted in favor of wars as Platner actually fought in them.

"Maybe they need to look at this guy before they start sending young people off to fight wars and see what the consequence of it is," he said.

"The tattoo is very troubling," Carville admitted, "but f---, people get drunk."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Graham Platner standing together at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono, Maine

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner stand together during a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour stop at the Collins Center for the Arts on the University of Maine campus in Orono, Maine, on May 24, 2026. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Collins and Platner but did not receive an immediate response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Charles Creitz, Leo Briceno, and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue