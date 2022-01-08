Dan Bongino: Democrats blame 'failing democracy' for their losses

Fox News host Dan Bongino told viewers Saturday night that the "clock's ticking" on the Democrats' power, saying it's "easy to predict what will happen by how unhinged they get."

DAN BONGINO: It's a new year, folks, and we have a new crisis, and that means new focus group–tested liberal talking points. It's all they've got. And if all you do is view leftist media, you might think democracy is in serious danger of collapsing.

…

Here's the deal: When Democrats lose something, democracy is falling apart, and they're like the Praetorian Guards of democracy. It's their Hail Mary when they can't argue the issues anymore, which is pretty much every day. Truth is, Democrats see the writing on the wall in 2022, and I know you do too.

…

The clock's ticking on the Democrats' power. Believe me, they know it. People are starting to figure out what us conservatives knew a long time ago. Couple of things. First, we're going to have to live with COVID. Conservatives have known this for a while. Zero COVID is ridiculous. It's not going to happen. I wish it were, but it's not. Second, it's like Andrew Breitbart said: Politics is downstream of culture. You're not going to change the culture until you change the schools. The parents are taking back their power in the schools, so make no mistake — change is definitely coming. The left knows that, too. But don't fall into the trap here, believing that these power brokers are going to just voluntarily give up their power easily — not going to happen. Standing in the way of change are these big tech companies. They are quite content with the status quo. And if Big Tech censorship wasn't already bad enough, it's getting worse by the day, the left now wants us to voluntarily give up our ability to make our own choices.

