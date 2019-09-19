Dana Loesch pushes back on Beto O'Rourke citing Antonin Scalia to justify gun confiscation

Radio host Dana Loesch pushed back Thursday after Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke claimed that his proposal for gun confiscation is backed up by the writings of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

"You listen to a justice like Antonin Scalia, not the most liberal justice who'd served on the Supreme Court, and even he found that there is no absolute guarantee under the Second Amendment and that the government does have a power to regulate those kinds of weapons that are extraordinarily unusual or deadly," the former Texas congressman said on CNN Wednesday night.

Loesch, who previously served as spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, said on "Fox & Friends" that O'Rourke's characterization of Scalia's opinion is "completely wrong."

She said Scalia was talking about "commonly owned weapons" and the AR-15 and other semiautomatic firearms would fall into that category and be protected by the Second Amendment. Loesch said O'Rourke is misleading people when he speaks about so-called weapons of war.

"He doesn't quite understand what the founders' intention was. Our founders owned weapons of war, muskets were weapons of war, cannons were weapons of war. Our founders and the people who made up the average, everyday colonists that formed Washington's army owned weapons of war," she argued.

Loesch said O'Rourke's comments show he doesn't understand the history of the Constitution and the Second Amendment.

"He keeps trying to justify this state-sanctioned theft of lawfully owned property, but the bottom line is that he's going to have to repeal the Second Amendment to achieve his objective and that's not going to be something voters are going to go for. You're talking about fundamentally altering the fabric of the United States," she said, calling on the other candidates to condemn his rhetoric.

Appearing on "Cuomo Prime Time," O'Rourke was asked point-blank if he was in favor of "gun confiscation."

"Yes," O'Rourke firmly responded, "when it comes to AR-15s and AK-47s, weapons designed for use on a military battlefield, the high-impact, high-velocity round that is fired from those weapons. When it comes to those weapons... the answer is yes."

The former Democratic lawmaker warned CNN anchor Chris Cuomo not to fall for the "fear-mongering" he suggested was being pushed.

O'Rourke received a spirited round of applause at last week's debate when he responded "hell yes" to a question on whether he favors taking guns like the AR-15 away from law-abiding citizens.

