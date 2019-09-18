Beto O'Rourke doubles down, says he's in favor of 'gun confiscation'

Former congressman Beto O'Rourke doubled down on his controversial stance on gun control, declaring on Wednesday night he is in favor of gun confiscation in certain circumstances.

Appearing on "Cuomo Prime Time," O'Rourke was asked point-blank if he was in favor of "gun confiscation."

"Yes," O'Rourke firmly responded, "when it comes to AR-15s and AK-47s, weapons designed for use on a military battlefield, the high-impact, high-velocity round that is fired from those weapons. When it comes to those weapons... the answer is yes."

The former Democratic lawmaker warned CNN anchor Chris Cuomo not to fall for the "fear-mongering" he suggested was being pushed.

"I'm not fear-mongering, I'm repeating," Cuomo told O'Rourke, reiterating what the 2020 hopeful just said on-air.

At last week's debate, O'Rourke was pressed by ABC's "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir about whether he was proposing "taking away" guns from lawful gun owners. He said he was, specifically referencing weapons "designed to kill people on a battlefield."

"When we see that being used against children and in Odessa, I met the mother of a 15-year-old girl who was shot by an AR-15," he said. "And that mother watched her bleed to death over the course of an hour because so many other people were shot by that AR-15 in Odessa and Midland, there weren't enough ambulances to get to them in time."

He then vowed, "Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We're not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore."