Dan Patrick hammers Beto O'Rourke for 'disgraceful' interruption of Texas school shooting news conference

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Beto O'Rourke cares more about "political ambition" than the families of the victims after the Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate attempted to derail a press conference just hours after the Robb Elementary mass shooting to push Gov. Greg Abbott on gun control.

The lieutenant governor joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to address the disturbance at the press conference.

Patrick said top Texas officials were trying to provide updates and be there for the families of the 21 victims, not for political purposes.

"We were there primarily for the families of these slain children murdered in their classrooms. And it shows that, and I really don't even want to talk about the guy, but it shows that he was more interested in his political ambition than he was about these families," said Patrick, calling the interruption "disgraceful."

Patrick slammed O'Rourke for being selfish and "only caring about himself" and stressed the need to toughen security at schools and for America to come together.

"We must do more to harden schools. There should be one entrance in and one entrance out. And all of our elementary and all of our middle schools are small enough to do that. There should be only one way in, and that should be a well-protected entrance."

Patrick said everywhere in America there is hateful rhetoric and emphasized the need for the country to turn to God.

"Everywhere we go, it is hateful rhetoric, road rage, shooting, riots, you name it. And when you say, well, how did this happen in America? Let's look at America, and we've lost turning our face to God and asking him for forgiveness for our own sins as believers and to heal our nation. That's what we must do. That's God's promise. And God doesn't break his word," he said.

During the conference, Gov. Greg Abbott – who is also O'Rourke's November opponent – was handing the mic to Patrick when O'Rourke rose from his seat and confronted the speakers, blaming the governor and claiming his inaction led to the shooting.

Uvalde, Texas, Mayor Don McLaughlin then shouted at O'Rourke to leave during the heated confrontation, calling him "a sick son of a b***" for disrupting the event.