Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas school shooting: Obama clobbered for linking Uvalde massacre to two-year mark of George Floyd's murder

Nineteen children, two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Uvalde resource officer encountered Texas shooter: Lt. Chris Olivarez Video

Uvalde resource officer encountered Texas shooter: Lt. Chris Olivarez

Texas DPS officer describes the ‘heroic efforts’ of a Uvalde school resource officer on ‘The Story.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Barack Obama raised eyebrows on Wednesday for attempting to link this week's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to the anniversary of George Floyd's murder. 

Nineteen children and two teachers of Robb Elementary School were murdered by an 18-year-old gunman, who was killed during a gunfire exchange with authorities. Tuesday's tragedy is now among the worst mass shootings in U.S. history. 

The bloodshed in Uvalde occurred one day prior to the two-year mark of the death of George Floyd, which sparked civil unrest across the country in 2020 after viral footage showed Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on him as he repeatedly claimed he couldn't breathe until he died. 

Chauvin was convicted of second and third-degree murder last year. 

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: ‘YOUNG TURKS’ HOST CENK UYGUR CALLS DEMOCRATS ‘COWARDS’ FOR INACTION ON GUN CONTROL

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JUNE 25: Jordan and Royal Pacheco learn of George Floyd's murder at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, ahead of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's sentencing, on June 25, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JUNE 25: Jordan and Royal Pacheco learn of George Floyd's murder at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, ahead of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's sentencing, on June 25, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Obama commemorated Floyd's passing while tying it to the current national mourning of the children killed in Uvalde. 

"As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer," Obama wrote Wednesday. "His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him."

TEXAS MASS SHOOTING: CBS' GAYLE KING HAS A TENSE EXCHANGE WITH REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN: ‘WE NEED CHANGE’

"In the aftermath of his murder, a new generation of activists rose up to channel their anguish into organized action, launching a movement to raise awareness of systemic racism and the need for criminal justice and police reform," the former president continued before plugging an initiative for his foundation.

Former President Obama attempts to link this week's massacre in Uvalde, Texas to the two-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder.

Former President Obama attempts to link this week's massacre in Uvalde, Texas to the two-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder. (Twitter)

Critics railed against Obama for suggesting a comparison between Tuesday's massacre and the police brutality Floyd faced. 

"Not a single grieving parent today gives a rip about what happened to Floyd or anyone right now," Redstate editor Kira Davis reacted. "For crying out loud. This is not the time to be advertising for your favorite activist group. How utterly vile."

WHOOPI GOLDBERG THREATENS TO 'PUNCH SOMEBODY' IF SHE HEARS REPUBLICANS ARE HEARTBROKEN AFTER TEXAS SHOOTING

"What in the world does the former have to do with the latter?" Ben Shapiro wondered.

"I don't understand the connection," journalist Andy Ngo similarly wrote. 

"Bro. Not the same. At all," Fox News contributor Ben Domenech told Obama. 

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 26: Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally to support Michigan democratic candidates at Detroit Cass Tech High School on October 26, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 26: Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally to support Michigan democratic candidates at Detroit Cass Tech High School on October 26, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"'It sucks those kids died, but remember George Floyd? He's who I'm still thinking about.' — Barack Obama," Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon mocked the former president.

"George Floyd is the real victim of Uvalde," Washington Examiner contributor Harry Khachatrian quipped.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Brah, this ain't it. Little kids slaughtered at school is not the equivalent of Floyd dying after resisting arrest while high," Blaze Media podcast host Jason Whitlock wrote, declaring,"This is one of the worst tweets in history."

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.