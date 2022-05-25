Texas school shooting: Obama clobbered for linking Uvalde massacre to two-year mark of George Floyd's murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Barack Obama raised eyebrows on Wednesday for attempting to link this week's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to the anniversary of George Floyd's murder.

Nineteen children and two teachers of Robb Elementary School were murdered by an 18-year-old gunman, who was killed during a gunfire exchange with authorities. Tuesday's tragedy is now among the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

The bloodshed in Uvalde occurred one day prior to the two-year mark of the death of George Floyd, which sparked civil unrest across the country in 2020 after viral footage showed Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on him as he repeatedly claimed he couldn't breathe until he died.

Chauvin was convicted of second and third-degree murder last year.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: ‘YOUNG TURKS’ HOST CENK UYGUR CALLS DEMOCRATS ‘COWARDS’ FOR INACTION ON GUN CONTROL

Obama commemorated Floyd's passing while tying it to the current national mourning of the children killed in Uvalde.

"As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer," Obama wrote Wednesday. "His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him."

TEXAS MASS SHOOTING: CBS' GAYLE KING HAS A TENSE EXCHANGE WITH REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN: ‘WE NEED CHANGE’

"In the aftermath of his murder, a new generation of activists rose up to channel their anguish into organized action, launching a movement to raise awareness of systemic racism and the need for criminal justice and police reform," the former president continued before plugging an initiative for his foundation.

Critics railed against Obama for suggesting a comparison between Tuesday's massacre and the police brutality Floyd faced.

"Not a single grieving parent today gives a rip about what happened to Floyd or anyone right now," Redstate editor Kira Davis reacted. "For crying out loud. This is not the time to be advertising for your favorite activist group. How utterly vile."

WHOOPI GOLDBERG THREATENS TO 'PUNCH SOMEBODY' IF SHE HEARS REPUBLICANS ARE HEARTBROKEN AFTER TEXAS SHOOTING

"What in the world does the former have to do with the latter?" Ben Shapiro wondered.

"I don't understand the connection," journalist Andy Ngo similarly wrote.

"Bro. Not the same. At all," Fox News contributor Ben Domenech told Obama.

"'It sucks those kids died, but remember George Floyd? He's who I'm still thinking about.' — Barack Obama," Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon mocked the former president.

"George Floyd is the real victim of Uvalde," Washington Examiner contributor Harry Khachatrian quipped.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Brah, this ain't it. Little kids slaughtered at school is not the equivalent of Floyd dying after resisting arrest while high," Blaze Media podcast host Jason Whitlock wrote, declaring,"This is one of the worst tweets in history."