Dan Henninger: Voters finally had their say and socialism failed on Super Tuesday

Radical democratic socialist policies have failed to win over the American electorate in the 2020 presidential race, Wall Street Journal's Daniel Henninger said Thursday.

In an interview on "America's Newsroom" with host Ed Henry, Henninger said that former Vice President Joe Biden's massive Super Tuesday primary sweep this week was evidence that Democratic candidates who genuflected in the direction of far-left all-stars like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were not in touch with voters.

"And, the one exception was Joe Biden, who would make these plaintive defenses of Barack [Obama]'s affordable...care," he said, echoing his recent op-ed. "Well, look what happened."

"The voters finally got their say and they decided they aren't so eager to sign on to Bernie Sanders' socialism," Henninger stated.

On Tuesday, Biden dominated contests in 10 of the 14 states up for grabs. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won delegate-rich California, while Biden took Texas in a tight race. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren – who has often been paired with Sanders on progressive platforms – finished no better than third in any state, including her own.

On Thursday afternoon, she announced she was suspending her candidacy in an emotional news conference. However, notably, Warren declined to make an endorsement at this stage.

"Let's take a deep breath and spend a little time on that," she said. "We don't have to decide on that this minute."

In her remarks, Warren offered no hints as to which candidate she is leaning toward, saying that she did not believe her candidacy fell into either a progressive or a moderate lane.

"I think I was told when I first got into this that there are two lanes," she said. "And I thought it was possible that that wasn't the case. That there was more room and more room to run another kind of campaign."

But which "lane" will Warren endorse now that she has said goodbye to her campaign? Henninger says it's not socialist Sanders.

"I mean, you have to try to figure out: why were all these professional democratic politicians – like Castro, Gillibrand, and Corey Booker, Kamala Harris – why were they doing this?" he mused. "And, I think it was because they were intimidated by the progressives on social media. They thought that this was the reality now out in the political world. And we know, all of us in this business know how you can be affected by social media.

"But we still hold elections and we had one big Super Tuesday and the reality is that average voters were not signing on to that point of view," he told Henry.

Henninger said that the proof is in the pudding.

"Meanwhile, in the country, Democratic voters seem very focused on trying to defeat Mr. Trump. They think they know how to do it and turnout was very strong. But it was for Joe Biden, who is kind of a proxy ... for a moderate middle-of-the-road Democratic candidate which most Democratic voters [seem] to want," he concluded.