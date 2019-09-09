Dan Bongino, Rahm Emanuel agree: 2020 Dems making big mistake going into general election

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino expressed agreement Monday on "Fox & Friends" with former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who warned 2020 Democratic presidential candidates against going too far left on health care and immigration.

Speaking on ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday, the former Obama White House chief of staff said that it's "reckless" to support "Medicare-for-all" and also support giving health care to migrants who cross the border.

“We’ve taken a position so far, the candidates have ... few have not, about basically 'Medicare-for-all,' which is we’re gonna eliminate 150 million people’s health care and we’re gonna provide health care for people that [have] just come over the border," said Emanuel.

“That is an untenable position for the general election. ... This is reckless. You don’t have to take the position to win the primary and you’re basically, literally hindering yourself for the general election.”

Bongino joked that he has almost never agreed with Emanuel, but the Democrats' argument on health care goes against basic economics.

"The very bedrock of economics is the allocation of scarce resources. A doctor's time and hospital beds are scarce resources. You can either price them or you can ration them," he said.

Bongino said government-run health care can only lead to "rationing," similar to other single-payer health care systems like the United Kingdom, and Americans will reject it.

"If you instill a rationing system, Rahm Emanuel is right, it will be economic and political suicide for the Democratic Party."