Buttigieg invokes God while discussing climate change: He'd think pollution is 'messed up'

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg invoked religion while discussing climate change during CNN's marathon town hall on Wednesday.

Buttigieg began by pointing to "very conservative places" like his home state of Indiana and how important it is to have a dialogue about climate change and address "what's at stake."

"This ought to be a bipartisan issue. This once was a bipartisan issue and now it has gone completely off the rails," Buttigieg explained. "So let's talk about some other dimensions of what's at stake.

The 2020 hopeful then mentioned national security and suggested that the Syrian civil war was one of the first wars that was "partly caused" by climate change and that Americans should be "securing the lives of future generations."

KAMALA HARRIS SAYS SHE SUPPORTS PLASTIC STRAW BAN AT CNN CLIMATE CHANGE MARATHON

"Let's talk in language that is understood across the heartland about faith," Buttigieg continued. "If you believe that God is watching as poison is being belched into the air of creation, and people are being harmed by it ⁠— countries are at risk of vanishing in low-lying areas ⁠— what do you suppose God thinks of that? I bet He thinks it's messed up."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, "You don't have to be religious to see the moral dimensions of this because frankly, every religious and non-religious tradition tell us that we have some responsibility of stewardship, some responsibility of taking care of what's around us- not to mention taking care of our neighbor... At least one way of talking about this is that it's a kind of sin."