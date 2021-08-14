Dan Bongino blasts President Biden's 'hasty' withdrawal from Afghanistan as 'insane'

Dan Bongino blasted President Biden's "hasty departure" from Afghanistan with "no concern" for the people being left behind as "insane" Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

DAN BONGINO: I agree with President Trump and President Biden, who both shared the same vision that our mission in Afghanistan is coming to an end. It has to come to an end. The Afghan people have to take responsibility for their own country. I fully agree with their position on that.

But this hasty departure with no concern for force protection or our forces or our people being left behind is insane. We have soldiers still out there. We have soldiers out there now watching this program tonight who lost loved ones or lost pieces of themselves and friends over this overseas.

These people aren’t statistics. They’re not numbers. They’re not some line in a spreadsheet. These are real flesh and blood people. These are our people. These are our heroes – did our mission, wrapped themselves in our flag overseas. They’re owed better than this.

