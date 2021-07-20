Dan Bongino on Pegasus spyware and how it could lead to totalitarianism

Dan Bongino, the host of "The Dan Bongino Show", explains how Pegasus, a cyber-surveillance weapon created by NSO Group, is being used to monitor individuals around the world.

DAN BONGINO: Here's how The Guardian describes this weapon. Pegasus is a malware that infects iPhones and Android devices to enable operators of the Pegasus tool to extract messages, photos, emails, to record calls and secretly activate microphones. You know microphones, meaning they can listen to you live time if you have this Pegasus surveillance tool on your phone. How is it this isn't the most popular, most talked about, discussed story in America right now or anywhere? I don't know.

The ramifications for Pegasus are severe. If this is right, and this tool can be loaded onto your phone, to listen, to geolocate you, to watch you, to read your texts, to read your encrypted texts, to listen to your voicemails, to watch your Facebook posting, to watch all of your posting in live time, anything you do on your phone. Can you imagine the danger here? One of the most awesome powers in the world – the ability in live time to locate and track people, and hear everything they're doing. You imagine the potential for media blackmail, the descent into totalitarianism, how quickly it could happen if this tool is abused? And according to The Guardian's reporting, it appears they believe it has been.

