Dan Bongino: Most of media refuses to call out Adam Schiff's false claims

Most of the mainstream media refuses to call out House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., over his false claims about his contact with the whistleblower who reported President Trump's call with Ukraine's leader, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino argued Monday.

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, pointed out on "Fox & Friends" that Schiff was rated "four Pinocchios" by The Washington Post for claiming he did not have advanced knowledge of the whistleblower’s concerns about the phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president.

"The story Adam Schiff told is simply not accurate. There was no quid pro quo, ... his staff did meet with people associated with the whistleblower," said Bongino, labeling Schiff as "brave about his dishonesty."

PELOSI, DEMS 'DUCKING' RESPONSIBILITY OF IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY, KIM STRASSEL SAYS

"He goes out and speaks to the nation about evidence he doesn't have, frequently."

JIM JORDAN: PELOSI DECIDED ON IMPEACHMENT BEFORE SHE EVEN READ THE UKRAINE TRANSCRIPT

Schiff admitted on Sunday in a CBS interview that he should have been clearer about his contact with the whistleblower.

Fox News reported earlier this month that the intelligence community whistleblower did not disclose contact with Schiff’s staff to the intelligence committee inspector general (ICIG).

The sources said ICIG Michael Atkinson told lawmakers in a closed session that the whistleblower did not disclose the contact with the California Democrat's committee and that Atkinson didn’t investigate that contact as he had no knowledge of it.

Sources also told Fox News that Atkinson revealed that the whistleblower volunteered he or she was a registered Democrat and that they had a prior working relationship with a prominent Democratic politician.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bongino said overall, "very few" media outlets have been questioning Schiff's story, claiming members of the White House national security staff have left to work with Schiff on the Intelligence Committee.

"Nothing illegal, but I'm suggesting it's unusual, no? Why would you do that? These people still have professional contacts from where the leak we know emanated from, the National Security Council," said Bongino.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.