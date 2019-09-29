Jim Jordan: Pelosi decided on impeachment before she even read the Ukraine transcript

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made up her mind about impeaching President Trump before she even read the Ukraine phone transcript, during a Sunday interview with CNN.

Jordan appeared on "State of the Union" and told host Jake Tapper that Pelosi was always willing to do whatever it took to bounce Trump from office, ever since his election victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

"[Democrats] don’t care about the facts, they don’t care about the truth," he said. "And you know why we know that? Because Nancy Pelosi did a press conference the day before and said she was going to move towards impeachment, the day before she even saw the transcript. That just shows you these folks are bound and determined to go after this president, no matter what."

Jordan said the initial whistleblower complaint was based on second-hand information and claimed the hard copy of the transcript showed no crimes that were worthy of impeachment.

"A bureaucrat who didn't like the president... [says] the president did something wrong on a call. This guy wasn’t on the call, someone else told him about the call," he said earlier in the interview. "So the White House... [releases] the transcript. We see the transcript, there’s nothing there. But the Democrats say, 'we don’t care. We’re going to move toward impeachment.'

Jordan blamed Democrats for the level of political divisiveness in the country and said they will continually shift from one topic to the next until Trump is removed from power.

"They put the country through three years of this false Trump/Russia collusion issue, all the way through. And the Michael Cohen hearing didn’t do it for them. The John Dean hearing didn’t do it for them, the Bob Mueller hearing fell apart. The Corey Lewandowski hearing didn't to it for them," he said.

"Now they come with this. The latest attack on the president."