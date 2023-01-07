Dan Bongino hits back at 'garbage narrative' on House Speaker battle: A 'glorious day' for America

After 15 ballots, the House early on Saturday morning chose a new Speaker to officially usher in the 118th U.S. Congress. While many critics have blasted Republicans for party infighting over the past week, "Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino praised the successful debates as a "glorious week" for the American republic.

"We got to a conclusion. It took a couple of days. We got some of what we wanted. The more moderate wing got some of what they wanted. We've got a Speaker and the business of the House will continue," Bongino said on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Saturday.

"It is a glorious day for the Republic. Everyone should celebrate it today. There's no reason to hide your head in shame. That's a left-wing media garbage narrative. It was a glorious week and I enjoyed every second of it."

Since the battle for Speaker began on Tuesday, critics from both sides of the political aisle have slammed Republicans, specifically the GOP holdouts who opposed McCarthy's bid.

From news outlets to Twitter posts to jabs thrown during nomination speeches, the tension over the GOP struggle to rally behind a nominee was dubbed "utter chaos" by liberal pundit Victor Shi.

Shi earlier this week criticized the Republican Party in a viral tweet: "Kevin McCarthy just lost his bid to be Speaker AGAIN with at least 5 House Republicans voting against him so far. If Republicans can't even nominate a Speaker, how will they pass any substantial legislation? This is utter chaos and a complete embarrassment."

The criticism this week also came from conservatives who took the infighting on Capitol Hill to Twitter, with some calling out the "Never Kevin" group and others including Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., calling on McCarthy to "hang up the cleats."

Bongino, however, called out the infighting and encouraged Americans not to "hide your head in shame" over the intense and arduous voting process.

"To the crowd out there that was whining and moaning and wetting their diapers about, 'Oh, my gosh, it's chaos,' What a clown show. You can shut your pie hole. … This is a constitutional republic. It's not North Korea. We don't go with Kim Jong-un behind closed doors and beat the crap out of people. What we do is we negotiate," he said.

"You could have watched your elected representatives in a constitutional republic hash out their differences in front of the entire world. It was a glorious thing to watch, and I have never been prouder of our country."

Bongino argued the "real clown show" was the Democrats who consistently voted 212 in favor of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

He elaborated by praising the "uniquely entrepreneurial" Republicans who sought to negotiate rather than always stick together.

"For all these people [who say] 'Oh the Democrats, they always stick together, and we don't.' Good….I'm not a damn automaton. I'm a conservative Republican," Bongino said. "And conservative Republicans are uniquely entrepreneurial. They believe in liberty and freedom and we don't all think alike."

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.