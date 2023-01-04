Conservative civil war rages on Twitter as McCarthy fails to win Speaker vote

Conservative lawmakers, journalists and influencers are trading blows on Twitter as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., failed another pair of votes Wednesday to become the next House speaker.

At least 20 Republicans currently stand in the way of McCarthy’s path to become the next Speaker of the House after Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Ever since the vote started Tuesday, conservative influencers have taken to Twitter to voice their support for McCarthy or take shots at him in favor if alternatives like Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, or Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

TWITTER BLOWS UP OVER MCCARTHY SPEAKER WOES: ‘UTTER CHAOS AND A COMPLETE EMBARRASSMENT’

Some Twitter users rejected smears of the 20 Republican holdouts, a group some critics have taken to calling the "Taliban 20."

McCarthy also took flack on Twitter for reportedly moving his things into the Speaker’s office early, even though he has not officially won the position. "It will be embarrassing when he has to move out," BotSentinel founder Christopher Bouzy tweeted in reference to McCarthy.

LAUREN BOEBERT SPEAKS OUT ON NOT SUPPORTING KEVIN MCCARTHY FOR HOUSE SPEAKER

A number of GOP Congressmen also weighed in on the speaker race on Twitter. Rep. Andy Biggs , R-Ariz., slammed McCarthy, writing, "Kevin is now 0-4. His opposition has grown in just two days. It's time for him to hang up the cleats and let the House move forward without him at the helm. Country > ego."

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va. also blamed McCarthy for bringing about his own downfall in the speaker's race. "If McCarthy had fought as hard for the American people over the last two years as he has for the speakership, we would be having a very different discussion right now," he wrote.

MATT GAETZ RESPONDS AFTER TRUMP URGES SUPPORT FOR MCCARTHY: 'SAD!'

But not all conservatives agreed that Jordan was necessarily the right person for the top spot in the House.

Fox Radio host Trey Radel responded to a Twitter debate about the battle, writing, "This isn't my fight & not trying to provoke anyone."

He continued: "Just curious: who do you … or anyone here, think can coalesce enough Rs to become Speaker? I agree it's not KM. I don't think Jordan can. And I don't know if Scalise can win over enough conservatives or moderates."