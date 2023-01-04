House Speaker vote derby the 'anti-Groundhog Day' because McCarthy's prospects keep getting worse, critics say

Unlike Bill Murray's character in the film "Groundhog Day" – who was forced to relive February 2 over and over again – Kevin McCarthy seems to be experiencing an "anti-Groundhog Day" as his chances of being elected House speaker appear to be growing slimmer after several failed votes, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said on "The Five" Wednesday.

"This is not Groundhog Day at all. It's the opposite of Groundhog Day because in the movie, he actually got better," Gutfeld said. "This is the opposite. He's not. No one's learning anything. It's anti-Groundhog Day."

"The Five" host nodded to observers making the point that the House Republican caucus' repeated votes to name a speaker continue to end in a repetitive, predictable stalemate.

McCarthy needs a majority – currently 218 votes – to attain the speakership. Democrats continue to stand in lockstep behind their chosen caucus leader, Rep.-elect Hakeem Jeffries of New York. In the outside chance some Republicans defect to Jeffries, he could become speaker instead with only a handful more votes.

The most recent vote tallies have recorded about 20 votes for Rep.-elect Byron Donalds, a conservative from Naples, Fla., who appears to have the support of most of the right-wing Freedom Caucus.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania nominated Donalds with an impassioned speech. Rep.-elect Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., most recently voted "present."

On "The Five," Gutfeld said he is changing is mind on whether Republicans should come to a prompt conclusion of the speaker election.

"I want it to go on forever. It's like an extra inning game that, like. when it's on, you go set the 22nd inning, you want it to go to 27, you want to go to that long disco," he said. "It's like a horrifying spectacle. But it's also hypnotic."

"I have a theory that this is all being done because it's like they love to revert to being college kids pulling an all-nighter. So this is just an excuse to order 50 pizzas and make us pay for it."

Co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro noted the "present’ vote by Spartz, reporting that the lawmaker wants to forge a discussion instead of continued rounds of voting-in-vain.

On the Democratic side, some lawmakers have, however, appeared to signal they are open to consensus candidates for speaker.

Rep.-elect Ro Khanna of California told Fox News' Neil Cavuto Wednesday that while he could not envision supporting Donalds, he would consider a crossover vote if the Republican were a moderate he has worked with constructively before, citing Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

Fitzpatrick has himself bucked his party at times, notably being the only Republican member of the state's delegation not to endorse 2022 gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano after the conservative Trump supporter won his crowded primary.

Speaking with a reporter from Spectrum News, Rep.-elect Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio – the longest-serving woman in Congress – also floated the prospect of supporting a certain Republican member.

"I wish I could be part of some kind of unity caucus that would yield [Kevin McCarthy] the votes because the Republicans hold the majority and maybe put us in a special category," she said.

"I'm a Democrat, but I have many Republicans in our district. And not that we would agree with him on everything, but at least let the man become speaker," Kaptur said.