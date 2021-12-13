Bongino blasts removal of plainclothes police: 'Criminals don’t commit crimes in front of uniformed officers'

As crime continues to spike in the Big Apple, with mayor-elect Eric Adams vowing to bring back plainclothes policing, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino stressed the importance of the units on "Fox & Friends," Monday, asserting that criminals don’t commit crimes in front of uniformed officers.

DAN BONGINO: Do you know why anti-crime and plainclothes policing works? The Fox News audience gets it right away, but you may have a CNN listener here, a viewer, here is why it works. Because criminals, guys, to the CNN viewers here right now, right? Criminals don’t commit crimes in front of uniformed police officers. Liberals are stunned, like wait, what? What? … When you’re in an anti-crime unit and you’re in down clothes and they don’t know you’re a police officer, you see the crime happening, and you make the arrest right there.

