Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Bongino blasts removal of plainclothes police: 'Criminals don’t commit crimes in front of uniformed officers'

Bongino: Democrats have historic unpopularity right now due to soft-on-crime policies

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Bongino on impact of soft-on-crime policies: Criminals don’t commit crimes in front of uniformed officers Video

Bongino on impact of soft-on-crime policies: Criminals don’t commit crimes in front of uniformed officers

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino on impact of soft on crime policies.

As crime continues to spike in the Big Apple, with mayor-elect Eric Adams vowing to bring back plainclothes policing, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino stressed the importance of the units on "Fox & Friends," Monday, asserting that criminals don’t commit crimes in front of uniformed officers.

CHICAGO CAR DEALERSHIP OWNER BLASTS LORI LIGHTFOOT AFTER BRAZEN DAYTIME ROBBERY: WE'RE AT A 'BOILING POINT'

DAN BONGINO: Do you know why anti-crime and plainclothes policing works? The Fox News audience gets it right away, but you may have a CNN listener here, a viewer, here is why it works. Because criminals, guys, to the CNN viewers here right now, right? Criminals don’t commit crimes in front of uniformed police officers. Liberals are stunned, like wait, what? What? … When you’re in an anti-crime unit and you’re in down clothes and they don’t know you’re a police officer, you see the crime happening, and you make the arrest right there. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Bongino: Democrats have historic unpopularity right now due to soft-on-crime policies Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.