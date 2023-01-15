Damar Hamlin's 'miraculous recovery' brings prayer back to the NFL

Two weeks ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and needed to have his heart restarted on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Sunday, Hamlin cheered his teammates on from home during their playoff contest, signifying yet another positive development in his road to recovery.

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy made the case that Hamlin's recovery has inspired Americans and brought the country together in prayer.

"People who know about this stuff say he probably shouldn't have survived or at least not recovered as quickly as this. There's a lot of people in our culture trying to take prayer out of American culture," Campos Duffy said on "The Big Sunday Show." "The Black community, the Black families are intrinsically religious. And I think a moment like this brought the country together."

Hamlin, who attended Catholic schools as a youth, is a devout Christian. Many have pointed to Hamlin's recovery as evidence of God answering prayer. Campos-Duffy's co-host and Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe, welcomed the apparent renaissance of religion.

"I absolutely believe that God is real and that prayer works as well. I think it's no secret that as we see this broader decline of religion in the country, we see more chaos, division and evilness that is running rampant throughout society," said Boothe.

Many players across the NFL engaged in prayer circles, and teams honored Hamlin during their Week 18 matchups. Hamlin's teammate and Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen said he experienced a "spiritual awakening" upon hearing of Hamlin's improving status.

Hamlin visited his teammates during their practice Saturday before their playoff game. On Sunday morning, the Bills defended their home turf against the Miami Dolphins in the Wildcard round, winning 34-31.

"I think we're all Bills fans now. We're all rooting for them if your team isn't in it," said Fox News contributor Joe Concha.

There has been a lot of debate over the relationship between faith and football, but for Campos-Duffy, the connection is now stronger than ever.

"This is who we are. And I think that to see us rally around another American institution, football and prayer - I think they go together," she said.