Buffalo Bills
Damar Hamlin supporting Bills from home as team takes on Dolphins in playoffs

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field nearly two weeks ago

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin revealed he will be cheering on his team from home after all as they get set to play the Miami Dolphins in the AFC wild-card round.

Hamlin revealed his plan in a tweet.

"My heart is with my guys as they compete today!" he wrote. "Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG."

A source initially told Fox News Digital/OutKick that Hamlin planned to make an appearance at Highmark Stadium. It’s unclear what changed.

Hamlin returned to the team facility on Saturday to greet his teammates who have been worried about his health and condition since he collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. 

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (31) is shown before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday.

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Dr. Jamie Nadler, the care team lead, critical care physician and chief quality officer at Kaleida Health, said in a statement through the team.

Damar Hamlin watching the Bills from his hospital bed.

Hamlin’s clearance to go home came more than a week since he suffered cardiac arrest during the Cincinnati Bengals game. The Bills said his heartbeat needed to be restarted on the field.

Hamlin woke up days after being taken to the hospital, and by the end of the week, he was alert and watching the Bills' game on Sunday against the New England Patriots from his bed. He was released from the Cincinnati hospital on Monday.

Dr. William A. Knight and Dr. Timothy Pritts held a press conference on Monday providing the latest – and most optimistic – update on Hamlin’s condition.

"He watched the game yesterday. When the opening kickoff was run back, he jumped up and down, got out of his chair, set I think every alarm off in the ICU in the process, but he was fine. It was just the appropriate reaction to a very exciting play," Pritts revealed with a smile.

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin smiles prior to the start of the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

"He very much enjoyed it and enjoys the support from everyone."

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.